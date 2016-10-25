* Nikkei waxes as yen wanes, Europe seen starting firm
* US dollar supported after solid manufacturing survey
* Wall St gains on upbeat earnings, M&A frenzy
* Oil drifts lower but steel, industrial commodities on the
rise
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 25 Japanese shares hit a six-month
top on Tuesday as the dollar advanced on the yen, while risk
sentiment got a lift after factory surveys in the United States
and Europe boasted the best readings of the year so far.
There were also tentative hopes rising prices for steel and
some industrial commodities - zinc surged to a five-year peak
and iron ore reached its highest since mid-2014 - could pick up
the pulse of inflation globally.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to levels last seen
in April as a softening yen burnished the outlook for the
country's exporters. Australian stocks added 0.6 percent
and Taiwan 0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ticked 0.1 percent firmer, as did EMini futures
for the S&P 500. Spread betters tipped moderate opening
gains for European bourses.
South Korea's main index slipped 0.5 percent after
data showed Samsung Electronics' decision to scrap
its Galaxy Note 7 dragged on the entire economy in the third
quarter, though growth still pipped forecasts.
Wall Street had taken encouragement from upbeat corporate
results and the Dow ended Monday up 0.46 percent, while
the S&P 500 gained 0.47 percent and the Nasdaq
0.91 percent.
Over one third of U.S. companies have now reported and 80
percent have beaten market expectations. Another third of the
S&P 500 components are scheduled to report earnings this week,
including heavyweights Apple, Alphabet,
Amazon and Boeing.
Merger and acquisition activity added extra fizz in the wake
of AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner Inc
, though the deal seemed destined to face stringent
scrutiny from regulators.
DOLLAR IN DEMAND
Aiding risk sentiment was the Markit survey of U.S.
manufacturing which climbed to a one-year top of 53.2.
Business activity in the euro zone expanded at the fastest
pace this year so far in October and firms raised prices at the
sharpest rate in more than five years.
The better news led investors to nudge up the probability of
a December rate hike from the Federal Reserve to around 74
percent <0#FF:> and pressured Treasury prices.
It also lifted the U.S. dollar to a nine-month high against
a basket of major currencies at 98.846. The dollar firmed
on the yen to 104.43, threatening the month's peak at
104.62, while the euro struggled at $1.0878.
One mover was the Canadian dollar which rebounded from a
seven-month low after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said
the decision on whether to cut interest rates again was not one
to take lightly.
The comments countered recent speculation about an imminent
easing and nudged the U.S. dollar down to C$1.3333 from
a peak at C$1.3398.
In commodities, oil prices dipped on news of the impending
restart of Britain's Buzzard oilfield and Iraq's wish to be
exempted from OPEC production cuts.
Brent was down 9 cents at $51.37 a barrel, while
U.S. crude also lost 2 cents to $50.50.
Going the other way was iron ore, with Chinese iron ore
futures reaching their highest since August 2014.
Coal prices also reached new peaks after weeks of gains, a
prop for the Australian dollar as the two commodities
are the country's biggest export earners.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer and Joseph
Radford)