* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei up 0.2 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening slightly higher
* Global markets brace for an array of data this week
* Dollar index hits highest level since Feb. 3
* China's offshore yuan falls to fresh 6-year low
* Oil dips, Iraq says wants to be exempt from OPEC output
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 24 Asian stocks eked out gains but
lacked clear direction on Monday after Wall Street's sluggish
performance late last week, while the dollar hit a near
nine-month high as comments from a Federal Reserve official
boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open slightly higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.2 percent.
South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4 percent. Australian
stocks lost 0.5 percent, hurt by a decline in energy
shares.
Japan's Nikkei moved in a tight range and was last
up 0.2 percent.
"There are few investors who want to chase the market higher
until they see more news from overseas, especially those
regarding a U.S. rate hike," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Shanghai outperformed, rising over 1 percent as
energy and raw material stocks jumped on indications that
government measures to slash production capacity had shown signs
of some success.
The optimism spread to Hong Kong, but gains in the Hang Sang
were limited by concerns over continued yuan weakness, as
well as a possible U.S. rate hike.
On Friday in Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow
were little changed and the Nasdaq advanced as a
record day for Microsoft and earnings from McDonald's
helped offset a fall in energy and healthcare shares.
"It will be something of a hiatus week, given that next week
brings the BoJ, Fed and BoE meetings...however there is a
heavily back-loaded run of data in the U.S., Japan and euro
zone, and there will be a deluge of U.S. and indeed European and
Asian corporate earnings," wrote Marc Ostwald, strategist at ADM
Investor Services International.
Global markets are bracing for a slew of data this week
including consumer price data from Japan and some euro zone
countries, third quarter U.S. GDP and a number of purchasing
managers' index (PMI) data from developed economies.
In currencies, the dollar index was up 0.1 percent at
98.780 after touching 98.846, its highest since Feb. 3.
The U.S. currency received a boost last week as the euro
slid after the European Central Bank doused talk it was
contemplating tapering its monetary easing.
The dollar was also supported by hawkish comments from Fed
officials including New York Fed President William Dudley and
higher expectations that Hillary Clinton will win the U.S.
presidential election, which have increased bets that the Fed
will raise rates in December.
The dollar was steady at 103.905 yen. The euro
slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0869 after falling on Friday to
$1.0859, its lowest since March 10.
The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7614.
The offshore Chinese yuan hit a new six-year low
against a broadly stronger dollar.
"The PBOC is seen strategically managing the yuan's
weakness," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in
Seoul, referring to the People's Bank of China.
Crude oil prices slipped on concerns supply will outweigh
demand, with U.S. crude down 0.6 percent at $50.55 a
barrel.
The contracts had risen about 0.8 percent on Friday on hopes
that Russia and OPEC would reach a price agreement, but worries
of oversupply have been a persistent drag on the market.
But oil fell Monday after Iraq said it wanted to be exempt
from any deal by OPEC to cut production. Latest data also showed
that U.S. oil rig count posted the first double-digit rise since
August, weighing on the market.
Brent crude was down 0.5 percent at $51.54 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Jongwoo
Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline
Wong)