LONDON Oct 27 Reassuring results from some of
Europe's biggest banks gave financials a boost on Thursday and
helped offset weakness in oil-related stocks, while higher bond
yields underpinned the dollar.
As corporate earnings continued to dominate headlines,
growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates by the end of the year have kept gains in risky
assets in check.
Markets are now pricing in a 74-percent chance that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December
meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, following a
series of hawkish comments from Fed policymakers.
Bets that the Fed will hike rates have driven the dollar to
nine-month highs against a basket of currencies this week
and have supported U.S. 10-year Treasury yields.
The "steepening of the US yield curve works as a magnet for
capital coming at this point in particular out of low yielding
environments such as Japan and Switzerland," said analysts at
Morgan Stanley, adding that these flows will continue to support
the dollar.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 98.716, just off its
recent highs.
An overnight slide in oil prices and underwhelming results
from Apple soured the mood in Asian stocks where
technology sectors led losses in Japan.
Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent, however,
though defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities
provided the biggest boost to the index, reflecting investor
caution.
Banks, among the worst performing sectors in Europe
this year, rose 0.5 percent helped by a surprise third-quarter
profit at Deutsche Bank and forecast-beating numbers
from Barclays which, like its U.S. rivals, enjoyed a
significant pick-up in bond trading revenue.
Data from the European Central Bank showing lending growth
to euro zone companies and households grew at a steady pace last
month was also seen helping the sector.
The euro was little changed against the dollar while
sterling rose after data showed Britain's economy
barely slowed in the third quarter despite the Brexit vote
shock.
UK ten-year government bond yields rose to a
10-day high of 1.2 percent as the strong data further diminished
the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England
next week.
In commodity markets, crude oil futures rebounded from
earlier losses as traders remained cautious that OPEC would be
able to cut production come late November.
U.S. crude edged up 0.4 percent to $49.38 a barrel,
while Brent crude added 0.7 percent to $50.33.
Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2 percent to $1,269.38 an ounce.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)