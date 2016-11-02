* Asian shares hit 7-week low, Nikkei down 1.8 pct
* Markets see Trump victory would lead to uncertainty
* Swiss franc gains, Mexican peso slips
* Markets price in about 70 pct chance of Dec rate hike
* European shares seen falling 0.5-0.8 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 2 Asian shares tumbled to seven-week
lows and the dollar lost ground against the yen and the euro on
Wednesday as investors were rattled by signs the U.S.
presidential election race was tightening just days out to the
Nov. 8 vote.
Markets were beginning to rethink their long-held bets of a
victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton amid signs her
Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap,
forcing money out of riskier assets and into safe-havens such as
the Swiss franc and gold.
Spread-betters see the risk-off mood denting major European
share indexes, with Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC tipped to fall 0.5 to 0.8 percent.
Heavy selling also knocked the Mexican peso, seen
as the most vulnerable to a Trump presidency due to his pledge
to build a wall along the U.S. border with its neighbour to
prevent entry of illegal immigrants, and other proposals
including slapping tariffs on Mexican imports.
The peso, which posted its biggest fall in two months on
Tuesday, extended losses to 19.380 to the dollar, its lowest
level since early October.
Investor anxiety has deepened in recent sessions over a
possible Trump victory given uncertainty on the Republican
candidate's stance on key issues including foreign policy, trade
relations and immigrants, while Clinton is viewed as a candidate
of the status quo.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.3 percent to seven-week lows while
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.8 percent. U.S. stock futures
shed 0.4 percent in Asia, edging near four-month low
touched on Tuesday.
"It's becoming all about the U.S. elections. Markets are
trying to factor in the changing atmosphere," said Hirokazu
Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.
The tumultuous presidential race appeared to tighten after
news that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was reviewing more
emails as part of a probe into Clinton's use of a private email
server.
While Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead over Trump,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday,
some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2
percentage points.
That pushed U.S. S&P 500 Index down to a four-month
closing low on Tuesday. The CBOE volatility index, often
seen as investors' fear gauge, briefly rose to a two-month high
above 20 percent.
In the currency market, traders sold the dollar partly as
they suspect Trump would prefer a weaker dollar given his
protectionist stance on international trade.
The euro rose to a three-week high of $1.1069 in U.S.
trade on Tuesday, up about two percent from its 7-1/2-month low
of $1.0851 hit just over a week ago. It last stood at $1.1065.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped to 103.69 yen
from three-month high of 105.54 yen set on Friday.
"If you had a long dollar position on the view that the
dollar would gain because Clinton would win, you would surely
close that position because her victory is less certain," said
Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of financial markets at
Standard Chartered Bank.
"And people were buying back the euro because that is the
currency that had been being shorted the most against the
dollar," he added.
Other safe-haven assets were also favoured, with the Swiss
franc rising to 1.0782 franc per euro, its highest
level since late June. Gold hit a four-week high of
$1,291.6 per ounce on Tuesday and last stood at $1,288.5.
The tense back drop in markets came as the Federal Reserve
holds its two-day policy meeting, with its statement due later
on Wednesday.
While traders do not expect the central bank to raise
interest rates just a week ahead of the presidential election,
they are looking for signs that the Fed is set to hike rates in
December.
U.S. interest rate futures are pricing in
about 70 percent chance of a rate hike in December but virtually
no likelihood of a hike on Wednesday.
Oil prices tumbled to one-month lows as a trade group's
report of larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory added to
concerns about oversupply from growing doubts over whether oil
producing countries can agree on an output cut later this month.
Brent crude futures fell to $47.82 per barrel,
having hit a low of $47.72 on Tuesday.
Still, even as investors were moving out of riskier assets,
copper bucked the trend, rising to a three-month high of
$4,922 a tonne on Tuesday before easing to $4,885 in Asia.
So did iron ore futures in China, which hit
two-year highs on hopes the Chinese economy may be mending.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)