By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar sprinted to a more than
13-1/2 year high against a basket of major currencies on Friday
and U.S. debt yields hit near one-year highs on expectations
that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost the U.S.
economy.
But the post-election shift in expectations has left many
emerging market currencies and assets vulnerable if investors
rotate more funds back to the United States.
European shares were expected to open marginally higher,
with spread-betters looking to rise of 0.3 percent in Germany's
DAX and a flat opening for Britain's FTSE.
Concerns about the health of Italy's banks and the political
repercussions of a referendum next month are rearing their head,
after the spread of the Italian 10-year debt yield
over German paper had risen to a high last seen in
August 2014.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dropped 0.4 percent to hover just
above its four-month low touched earlier in the week. It looked
set to log its fourth straight week of losses.
The dollar's rise, however, was a boon for Japan's Nikkei
average, which hit a 10-month high before ending 0.6
percent higher. The weaker yen has raised hopes for
better-than-expected earnings for exporters.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5
percent on Thursday to within a hair's breadth of its record
high, as the prospect of higher interest rates boosted bank
stocks and consumer discretionary stocks were helped by
favourable economic data and earnings.
U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest increase in six
months, while housing starts surged to a 9-year high and jobless
claims fell to the lowest level since November 1973.
The data supported the market's current view that U.S.
growth and inflation is likely to accelerate if the Trump
administration cuts taxes and increases fiscal spending.
His protectionist stance on trade could stoke U.S. inflation
by limiting inflows of cheap imports, though it is likely to
hurt many other countries in the near-term and many investors
suspect it will ultimately damage the U.S. economy as well.
"The United States has been leading globalisation but now
voters said they had enough. They said they want to stop the
fall in their wages with fiscal spending and protectionism. This
is a very, very big change in trend," said Masayuki Kichikawa,
chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
The U.S. elections prompted investors to ditch their once
rock-solid conviction that the growth in developed economies
will remain tepid because of tough competition from emerging
market economies with lower wages.
As investors tried to adjust to the new environment, the
10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to 2.339 percent,
its highest since December, compared to around 1.86 percent
before the U.S. election.
The two-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to a 10
1/2-month high of 1.071 percent.
Rising yields also reflected market players' reassessment of
the Fed's policy path down the road, beyond a likely rate hike
in its Dec 13-14 meeting.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told the Joint Economic
Committee of Congress on Thursday that Trump's election has done
nothing to change the Federal Reserve's plans for a rate
increase "relatively soon."
But interest rates futures for 2017 are now starting to
price in one or more rate hikes next year, a sea change from
before the election when they priced in a less than 50 percent
chance of a 2017 rate hike, assuming the dovish Yellen would be
extremely cautious in raising rates.
The dollar's rising yield attraction is lifting the U.S.
currency, which rose to 110.34 yen, its highest level
since early June. The euro slumped to $1.0620, a low last
seen almost a year ago.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
rose above its "double top" touched in March and
December of 2015. The index now stands at its highest level
since April 2003.
"Double top" is a technical analysis term describing a
currency (or other liquid asset) rising to a high, falling, and
then rising again to the same level. Breaking the double top is
often seen as a bullish sign by technical analysts.
A rising dollar is particularly a problem for some emerging
economies that could see potentially destabilising capital
outflows.
The Mexican peso, which has been perceived as the
most vulnerable to Trump's policies because of its big exports
to the United States, weakened 1 percent after the central bank
raised its policy interest rates by 50 basis points to defend
the currency, as the market had expected a bigger hike.
The Turkish lira hit a record low, having fallen
more than 8 percent so far this week, hit by signs of more
discord between Turkey and Europe.
Gold slumped to 5 1/2-month low of $1,205.9 per ounce
and oil prices, which have been supported by hopes the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would
reach an agreement to cap production at its meeting in Vienna on
Nov. 30, were hit by the dollar's strength.
Brent crude futures > fell 0.7 percent in Asia to
$46.19 per barrel, down further from Thursday's two-week high of
$47.62.
