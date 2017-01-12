* Dollar slip, bonds rally after Trump fails to talk
stimulus
* Asia shares mostly firmer as Wall St weathers Trump squall
* Rising yen pressures Japanese equities lower
* Oil consolidates after bounce, US crude stockpile expands
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 12 The U.S. dollar nursed widespread
losses on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump's
long-awaited news briefing provided scant clarity on future
fiscal policies, disappointing bulls wagering on major stimulus.
Yet neither did Trump mention possible tariffs against
Chinese exports, a relief for Asian share markets that have
feared the outbreak of a global trade war.
It was enough to help MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan climb 0.6 percent to its
highest since late October, wile Shanghai stocks edged
up 0.2 percent.
Going the other way, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9
percent as the yen climbed on a retreating dollar.
Spread betters also pointed to a hesitant start for European
bourses, with the UK flat and German stocks a touch lower.
Wall Street had overcome its brief wobble to end Wednesday
firmer. The Dow added 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500
gained 0.28 percent and the Nasdaq 0.21 percent.
Health stocks were not so lucky after Trump said
pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by
charging high prices.
The S&P 500 healthcare index lost 1 percent, while
the Nasdaq biotechnology index sank 2.96 percent.
Trump's first news conference since the Nov. 8 election
contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending,
two factors that had fuelled the five-week rally in stocks and a
selloff in global bond markets.
"President-elect Trump's first news conference since late
July has left a veritable laundry list of questions unanswered
for markets," wrote analysts at Westpac.
"The news conference was a far cry from the market friendly,
pro-growth "presidential" comments that Trump delivered at his
acceptance speech on 9 Nov," they added.
"The issue is that markets arguably priced in too much
reflation without any solid policy detail."
The uncertainty about what policies will actually be pursued
has seen yields on 10-year Treasury notes rally from
a 2.64 percent peak over the last month to stand at 2.334
percent on Thursday.
The U.S. dollar, likewise, has had to surrender some of its
gains in the last week or so. Wednesday's session was especially
volatile with the dollar rallying hard into the Trump event,
only to recoil at his vagueness on policy.
The dollar index dipped 0.3 percent to 101.520 on
Thursday, having been as high as 102.950 at one stage overnight.
The euro had rallied to $1.0602 from a trough of
$1.0454, while the dollar lapsed to 114.76 yen from a top of
116.87.
Sterling also bounced from a 10-week low of $1.2048
to reach $1.2203.
In commodity markets, oil was a shade softer after data
showed rising U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude was trading 11 cents lower at $52.14,
though that followed gains of nearly 3 percent overnight. Brent
crude was off 4 cents at $55.06 a barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim
Coghill)