* Fed chief makes case for gradual pace of hikes this year
* Spreadbetters see opening gains for European bourses
* Dollar off lows hit ahead of Trump's Friday inauguration
* Euro steady ahead of ECB, with no policy moves expected
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday
and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue
a path of steady interest rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped 0.3 percent.
Financial spreadbetters see modest opening gains for European
bourses. On Wall Street overnight, stronger financial shares
helped push up the S&P 500, though the Dow Jones
Industrial Average edged down.
"Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic continue to
trade in a cautious fashion this week, with politics just as
much a driver as the economics with European markets recovering
from their Tuesday sell-off, and U.S. markets closing mixed,"
CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.
The dollar had been grinding lower in recent sessions, and
marked its weakest levels since early December after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump expressed concerns about the
effects of a stronger greenback in a weekend interview.
Investors remained anxious ahead of Trump's inauguration on
Friday, with many using the event as an excuse to lock in gains
on their positions.
In a speech on Wednesday to the Commonwealth Club of
California in San Francisco, Yellen said that holding off too
long to begin raising rates could "risk a nasty surprise down
the road," and that it "makes sense" for the Fed to gradually
lift rates.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index was down 0.5
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was 0.4
percent lower.
Short-term funding costs in China shot to their highest in
nearly 10 years on fears that liquidity was tightening sharply
heading into the long Lunar New Year holidays at the end of this
month.
"The market is typically short of liquidity ahead of the
Lunar New Year," said Gu Weiyong, chief investment officer at
bond-focused hedge fund Ucom Investment Co, adding that a cash
injection by the central bank was insufficient.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 0.9 percent,
lifted by the tailwind of the weaker yen.
"The dollar clearly rose on Yellen's remarks," said Mitsuo
Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in
Tokyo, who noted Japanese investors remained cautious ahead of
Trump's inauguration.
While traders expect the incoming U.S. administration to
adopt stimulus policies to lift growth and inflation and keep
the Fed on course for rate hikes, many investors worry about the
potential fallout of Trump's protectionist policies.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major counterparts, rose 0.3 percent to 101.22.
The dollar gave up early session gains against the yen and
inched down to 114.58, but stayed well above the previous
session's low of 112.57 yen.
Sterling was 0.1 percent higher, at $1.2279, after
it shed more than 1 percent on Wednesday. The pound had surged 3
percent on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's
speech reassured investors worried about a "hard Brexit".
The euro firmed 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0642
ahead of the European Central Bank's regular policy meeting
later in the session. The ECB surprised markets last month by
saying it would trim monthly bond purchases in April.
None of the economists polled by Reuters last week expected
any change at Thursday's meeting. They were unanimous in saying
that the ECB's next move, after April's planned cut, would be to
further taper its quantitative easing.
Crude oil prices regained some ground lost in the previous
session when the dollar strengthened, with investors turning
their attention to upcoming government data on U.S. inventories.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. crude added 0.9 percent to $51.55 per barrel,
after shedding 2.67 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude
rose 1 percent to $54.44 after slipping 2.79 percent.
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch in
Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)