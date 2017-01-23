* Dollar falls broadly, hits 1 1/2-month low vs euro
* TPP member Japan, Australian shares down; Asia up
* Trump's address fans worries over international trade
* European shares seen falling 0.3-0.4 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday
after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in
his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S.
economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent while shares in
Australia dropped 0.8 percent after the Trump administration, on
its first day in office, declared its intention to withdraw from
the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a 12-nation trade pact that
Japan and Australia also have signed up for.
U.S. stock futures dipped 0.3 percent, erasing gains
made on Friday.
European shares were expected to fall, too, with
spread-betters looking to a drop of 0.4 percent in Britain's
FTSE and 0.3 percent in Germany's DAX.
Other Asian shares were more resilient, however, in part due
to the dollar's weakness and a relief that there was no negative
surprises, with Trump refraining from labelling China as a
currency manipulator for now, an accusation he made while
campaigning.
"At least, there was no negative news this weekend, like a
border tax or the currency manipulator, even though they could
come up in the future," said Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent, with Taiwan shares
leading the gains and coming just shy of 1-1/2-year highs.
In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to end what he
called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and vowed to
put "America first", laying out two simple rules - buy American
and hire American.
Trump also said on Sunday he plans talks soon with the
leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"The market is getting nervous about the possibility that
the world's trade might shrink," said Koichi Yoshikawa,
executive director of financial markets at Standard Chartered
Bank in Tokyo.
"Many of his policies, including tax cuts and infrastructure
spending, need approval from the Senate and that (may not be)
easy," he said. "The markets that had been led by expectations
on his policy since the election are now the dragged down by the
reality."
The dollar had soared late last year on expectations that
Trump's pledges to cut taxes and hike infrastructure spending
would boost the U.S. economy, spurring inflation and higher
interest rates.
But optimism is starting to fade as details of his tax
policies remained sketchy. It is not clear if the Congress will
agree to any plan that could drastically increase budget
deficits.
"If all of Trump's tax proposals would be implemented, that
alone would increase the deficit by more than two percentage
points of GDP. It's questionable if the Republicans will agree
to that. Any fiscal stimulus will be a mild one," said Hiroko
Iwaki, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The dollar fell as much as 1.2 percent against the yen to
113.26 yen, edging towards its seven-week low of 112.57
yen touched on Wednesday.
The euro gained 0.5 percent to $1.0754, its highest
level since Dec. 8.
Emerging market currencies gained, with South African rand
gaining 0.8 percent.
The Mexican peso, which has weakened the most on Trump's
protectionist and anti-immigration stance, rose 0.8 percent to a
two-week high of 21.415 per dollar.
The rise came after its 1.7 percent gains on Friday, its
biggest in two months.
Gold hit a two-month high of $1,219.3 per ounce.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell to 2.435
percent, after having risen briefly on Friday to 2.513 percent,
its highest since Jan. 3.
The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to
the Fed's policy outlook, dropped sharply to 1.180 percent from
Thursday's three-week high of 1.250 percent, giving back much of
gains made after Wednesday's upbeat comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Oil steadied after Friday's gains, as support from
statements over the weekend from OPEC and other producers that
they have been successfully in implementing output cuts were
offset by a surge in U.S. drilling.
International benchmark Brent crude futures stood at
$55.47 per barrel, little changed after Friday's 2.5 percent
gains.
