* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower
yields
* Trump talks protectionism, border taxes rather than
stimulus
* Japanese shares pressured as yen highest in nearly 8 weeks
* Sterling firm ahead of UK court ruling on Brexit vote
* Gold, oil and bulk metals boosted by dollar decline
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 24 The dollar struggled in Asia on
Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on protectionism
ahead of fiscal stimulus fuelled suspicions his administration
might be content to gain a competitive advantage through a
weaker currency.
The talk of trade wars came even as more data pointed to a
welcome revival in activity worldwide. A survey of Japanese
manufacturing out Tuesday showed the fastest expansion in almost
three years as export orders surged.
Instead the uncertainty emanating from Washington kept Asian
stocks subdued while aiding safe-haven Treasuries and the yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.4 percent, while Shangahi was
flat and the Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent.
Spread betters pointed to a hesitant opening for European
bourses while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were a
fraction softer.
Sentiment took an early knock when U.S. Treasury Secretary
nominee Steven Mnuchin told senators that he would work to
combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear answer
on whether he views China as manipulating its yuan.
In written answers to a Senate Finance Committee, Mnuchin
also reportedly said an excessively strong dollar could be
negative in the short term.
The dollar duly skidded as far as 112.52, breaking
last week's trough and the lowest since late November, before
steadying at 112.86. Its 1.7 percent loss on Monday was the
largest since July 29.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was down
0.1 percent at 100.080, while the euro hopped up to $1.0756
. Both were levels last seen in early December.
Sterling briefly hit a six-week peak at $1.2546 on
speculation that Britain's Supreme Court would rule on Tuesday
that the government needs parliamentary approval to trigger
formal Brexit talks.
SCEPTICISM GROWS
While Trump promised huge cuts in taxes and regulations on
Monday, he also formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal and talked of border tariffs.
"It's interesting that markets did not respond positively to
a reaffirmation of lower taxes and looser regulation,
reinforcing the impression that all the good news is discounted
for now," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.
"As week one in office gets underway, there is a growing
sense of scepticism, not helped by the tone of Friday's
inaugural address and subsequent spat with the media."
Doubts about exactly how much fiscal stimulus might be
forthcoming helped Treasuries rally. Yields on 10-year notes
eased to 2.39 percent, having enjoyed the steepest
single-day drop since Jan. 5 on Monday.
Two-year yields were at 1.16 percent, narrowing
the dollar's premium over the euro to 183 basis points from a
recent top of 207 basis points.
Wall Street lost just a little of its recent gains. The Dow
Jones fell 0.14 percent, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost
0.27 percent and the Nasdaq 0.04 percent.
Shares in Qualcomm Inc dived almost 13 percent
after it was sued by Apple on Friday.
The drop in the dollar boosted industrial metals including
copper and iron ore, while gold was near two-month high at
$1,216.65 an ounce.
Oil prices lagged as signs of a strong recovery in U.S.
drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.
U.S. crude futures added 23 cents to $52.98, while
Brent crude eased 28 cents to $55.51 a barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)