* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit
taking
* Trump policies to drive markets in near term
* Gold's December rally fizzles in Asia
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Asian stocks edged up to
three-month highs on Wednesday but the dollar eased as growing
uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies prompted
some investors to take profits on the greenback's overnight
bounce.
European markets looked set to echo the uneasy mood in Asia,
with key benchmarks expected to open little changed.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.1 percent to its highest
levels since late October.
Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent, buoyed by data
showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15
months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as U.S.
protectionism looms over the outlook.
Though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set records on Tuesday in a
broad rally led by financial and technology stocks, some
investors are turning cautious on Wall Street as market
valuations are starting to look stretched by some measures.
"When you compare what's happening in this part of the world
to the rest, maybe that discount isn't so justified as it has
been in the past," said Tim Orchard, chief investment officer
Asia ex-Japan at Fidelity International, referring to the
traditional valuation discount that Asia trades at to the
developed world.
Fidelity has about $279 billion in assets under management
The S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times forward 12-month
earnings, compared with the 10-year median of 14.2 while the
MSCI Asia-ex Japan index is trading bang in line with long term
averages, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
RAZOR'S EDGE
The dollar snapped its recent losing streak and Treasury
yields firmed on Tuesday as Trump shifted his focus back to
growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to
fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his
first few days in office. and
But the greenback drifted lower against a basket of its
trade-weighted rivals on Wednesday on lingering concerns
about growing protectionism.
"While some calm has come over the foreign exchange market
in the past 18 hours, dealers are on a razor's edge," said
Stephen Innes, senior trader at online FX platform OANDA in
Singapore.
Sterling added to overnight gains and was trading at 1.2524
per dollar after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that the
government would need approval from Britain's parliament before
formally triggering the country's departure from the European
Union.
The decision overall was seen as clearing the way for Prime
Minister Theresa May to get on with launching Brexit talks.
Sterling has bounced 4 percent over the last week.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields rose with
two-year benchmark yields holding firm at 1.22 percent compared
to 1.15 percent on Tuesday, reflecting strong economic
conditions. Ten year yields were at 2.47 percent.
Oil prices consolidated overnight gains. Brent futures
dipped 13 cents or 0.2 percent to $55.31 per barrel,
after rising 0.4 percent overnight.
Renewed optimism over Trump's growth policies took the wind
out of a recent rally in safe-haven gold, which steadied at
around $1,210 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Venus Wu and Elzio Barreto in HONG
KONG and Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Kim Coghill)