* Spreadbetters see European stocks open slightly lower
* Fed sticks to script, offers no new policy hint
* Ex-Japan Asian shares up but gains not broad
* Concerns over Trump policies limit gains
* Pound near 1 1/2-month high ahead of BoE
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month
highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no
hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Spreadbetters expected the European markets to be less
sanguine, forecasting a slightly lower open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
While strong economic data from the United States and
elsewhere has underpinned risk assets, uncertainty and concerns
over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies have put global
markets on edge.
"With many of his cabinet members still not approved,
including (incoming Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin, Trump's
occasional remarks and tweets are the only guidance markets can
get from the new U.S. administration at the moment," said Shuji
Shirota, head of macro strategy group in Tokyo at HSBC.
"For the time being, markets will continue to be driven by
what Trump will say. It's Trump-on, Trump-off, rather than
risk-on, risk-off," he added.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.15 percent after touching its highest
level since mid-October, with Seoul shares reaching
highs last seen in July 2015.
But gains were not broad-based, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng
slipping 0.6 percent and Singapore down 0.8 percent
.
Japan's Nikkei lost 1 percent on a stronger yen.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady
in its first meeting since Trump took office.
While painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S.
economy, the Fed gave no firm signal on the timing of its next
rate move with the economic impact of Trump's policies yet to be
seen.
Nor was there any hint on whether it plans to trim its $4.5
trillion balance sheet, an increasingly hot topic among the
Fed's policy circle.
Following the Fed, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stepped
back to 2.460 percent from Wednesday's high of 2.518
percent.
"We've been expecting the Fed's next rate hike to come in
June and there was nothing from the Fed indicating a hike in
March," said HSBC's Shirota.
That dented the dollar, which had bounced earlier on upbeat
Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of manufacturers
and ADP National Employment Report data.
The euro stood at $1.0784, having bounced back from
Wednesday's low of $1.0730. The common currency edged back
towards $1.08125, an eight-week high set on Tuesday after
Trump's top trade adviser said that Germany is benefiting from a
"grossly undervalued" euro.
The dollar traded at 112.820 yen, having slipped from
Wednesday's high of 113.95 yen.
"The dollar looks capped despite strong U.S. data. Concerns
about Trump's policy are outweighing," said Ryuta Taketomi,
manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
Trump also lashed out at Japan and China earlier this week,
saying they are engaged in currency devaluation.
Sterling hit a 1 1/2-month high of $1.2680 on
Wednesday as solid UK economic data and greater political
certainty over the Brexit process encouraged a trimming of big
financial bets against the currency.
The Bank of England, due to issue its inflation report later
in the day, is expected to stick to a neutral policy stance.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 99.556, having slipped almost 4 percent
from its 14-year high of 103.82 set on Jan 3.
The Australian dollar jumped to a near three-month peak of
$0.7648 after news Australia posted its biggest trade surplus on
record in December.
In commodities, crude oil eased after news of a sharp rise
in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles.
Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $56.50 a
barrel after settling up $1.22 in the previous session.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin and Eric
Meijer)