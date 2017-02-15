* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1
pct
* Spreadbetters forecast higher open for European stocks
* Yellen hints Fed will likely need to hike rates at next
meeting
* Dollar index hovers near 3-week high
* Oil, gold weighed by firmer dollar, copper pops higher
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 15 Asian stocks scaled 19-month peaks
on Wednesday, helped by a record-setting night on Wall Street
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible
interest rate rise next month, keeping the dollar near
three-week highs.
Spreadbetters saw the boon for equities continuing in
Europe, predicting a higher open for Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed would probably need to raise
interest rates at an upcoming meeting, and that delaying rate
increases could leave the central bank's policymaking committee
behind the curve.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.9 percent, rising to its highest since
July 2015.
Australian stocks climbed 0.9 percent, South Korea's
KOSPI tacked on 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng
advanced 1.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei added more
than 1 percent, buoyed by a weaker yen.
"The market took heart from Yellen's comments and such
positive sentiment will likely last throughout the day," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Yellen's remarks helped push Wall Street indexes to record
highs overnight by boosting U.S. bank stocks.
"Fundamentally, the U.S. banks are simply being used as a
vehicle to express reflation and 'Trumponomics'," wrote Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
"Although last night really belonged to Janet Yellen whose
prepared comments that waiting too long to tighten would be
'unwise' and a further review of its policy stance will take
place at its upcoming meetings."
In currencies, the dollar index against a basket of major
currencies stood at 101.220, near a three-week high of
101.380 scaled overnight following Yellen's comments.
Yellen's remarks rekindled prospects in some quarters for
the Fed to raise rates three times in 2017 rather than twice.
The futures market, however, did not exactly share such a view
amid lingering doubts towards the U.S. economy's ability to
sustain three rate increases.
According to CME Group's FedWatch data, the chance for the
Fed implementing at least three rate increases in 2017, as
implied by U.S. interest rate futures, stood at around 30
percent, little changed from the previous day.
The greenback was a shade higher at 114.400 yen after
rising to a two-week high of 114.500 the previous day. The euro
was virtually flat at $1.0579 after slipping to a
one-month trough of $1.0561 overnight.
The dollar was supported as U.S. Treasury yields rose on the
Fed Chair's comments, with the benchmark 10-year note yield
climbing about four basis points to an 11-day high
the previous day.
The South Korean won slipped early against the dollar but
managed to trim a bulk of its losses. Other emerging market
currencies such as the Thai baht, Singapore dollar and Malaysian
ringgit also eased earlier but retraced most of their losses.
The stronger dollar, which puts non-U.S. buyers of
dollar-denominated commodities at a disadvantage, weighed on
crude oil prices.
U.S. crude was down 0.7 percent at $52.83 a barrel
and Brent shed 0.6 percent to $55.64 a barrel. Crude
already came under pressure the previous day on evidence of
surging U.S. stockpiles.
Spot gold was off 0.15 percent at $1,225.91 an ounce.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent
to $6,068 a tonne. The metal has enjoyed support recently
following a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile
that took it to a 1-1/2-year high above $6,200 a tonne on
Monday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editng by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline
Wong)