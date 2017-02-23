* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei little changed after mixed Wall
Street
* European markets set for mixed open
* Dollar uncertain as Fed minutes fail to offer direction
* Oil recovers after surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Asian stocks steadied on
Thursday after earlier losses, aided by a weaker dollar as
markets studied Federal Reserve meeting minutes that indicated
both readiness and caution over raising interest rates.
European markets were headed for a mixed start, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.3 percent lower, and Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 to start the day slightly higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was unchanged, hovering near the highest level
since July 2015 it hit on Wednesday. Earlier, the index lost as
much as 0.15 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed fractionally lower, while
Australian shares ended the day down 0.35 percent.
South Korean shares were little changed after the
central bank kept interest rates steady at 1.25 percent, as
expected, for an eighth straight month.
China's CSI 300 index, which touched a 2-1/2 month
high earlier on Thursday, was 0.5 percent lower after regulators
circulated a draft of new rules for the asset management
industry aimed a curbing financial risks.
Hong Kong shares, which early on Thursday touched
their highest level since September, pulled back to trade 0.3
percent below Wednesday's close.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
ended up almost 0.2 percent, its ninth straight
record-close.
That optimism however, didn't flow through to other indexes,
with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closing
about 0.1 percent lower.
The dollar teetered between slight gains and losses as
investors took note of Fed policymakers' uncertainty over a lack
of clarity on President Donald Trump's economic program. Voting
members generally saw only a "modest risk" of inflation
increasing significantly and believed the Fed would have "ample
time" to respond if it did.
The greenback's earlier gains were driven by parts of the
minutes of the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. Meeting, which said it may be
appropriate to raise rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and
inflation data be in line with expectations.
"A look at the market's reaction would suggest that the
perception of the minutes was a relatively dovish one," Jingyi
Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore, wrote in a note.
"This is in comparison to hawkish expectations following Fed
chair Janet Yellen's address last week."
"Indeed, the discussion on fiscal policy did suggest that a
portion of Fed members believe that the uncertainty could put
the Fed off course for an early hike," she added.
The dollar also took heart earlier from comments by U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who praised the currency's
strength as a reflection of confidence in the economy, and a
"good thing" in the long run.
But that effect, too, wore off as the Asian day progressed,
as he had already expressed such views before, said Masashi
Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"We have to remember Mnuchin was referring to the dollar's
long-term prospects, and that he did suggest before that too
strong of a dollar could have negative effects in the
short-term," Murata said.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of trade-weighted peers, inched up 0.1 percent to 101.33.
The dollar stood at 113.24 yen, just 0.1 percent
firmer, having lost some of its early bounce following
Wednesday's 0.7 percent tumble.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.4148
percent on Thursday from 2.418 percent at Wednesday's close.
They touched a near-two-week low of 2.391 on Wednesday.
The euro was steady at $1.05625. On Wednesday, it
fell below $1.05 for the first time in six weeks on concern
anti-European Union candidate Marine Le Pen could win France's
presidential election in May.
Those political worries abated somewhat after veteran
centrist Francois Bayrou offered an alliance that could boost
independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the election.
In commodities, oil prices gained following American
Petroleum Institute data showing a surprise drop in U.S. crude
stocks last week. Official data from the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration is expected on
Thursday.
U.S. crude added 0.8 percent to $54.04.
Global benchmark Brent crude also rose 0.8 percent
to $56.30.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by
Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Richard
Borsuk)