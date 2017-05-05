* China iron ore futures fall sharply
* Oil slides on supply glut concerns
* U.S. bond yields supported on rate hike view
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a
third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities
raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though
the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about
France's presidential election.
Chinese stocks led regional losers, falling to a three-month
low as concerns about tighter financial regulations weighed on
banking shares while oil plays such as Petrochina and Sinopec
tumbled on oil's retreat below the $45 per barrel mark.
In the latest attempts by Beijing to reduce leverage in the
nation's banking system, regulators are turning their attention
to capital rotation, breaches of arbitrage rules and illegal
transactions, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Friday, citing bank sources.
"Obviously regulations are tightening and a large number of
regulatory measures will come in the second half of the year,
thus hurting sentiment," said Zhu Qibing, an analyst with BOCI
Securities.
While regulatory enforcement sprees are not new to China,
investors fear there may be no let up in a new wave of
tightening soon after President Xi Jinping last week made a rare
speech on financial stability.
Xi called for increased efforts to ward off systemic risks
to help maintain financial security, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended its decline to be down 0.8 percent on
Friday and was trading at its lowest level since April 25.
European stock markets are set to follow in Asia's wake with
key indices likely to open between 0.2 to 0.4 percent lower.
Other commodity-related plays such as the Australian stock
market also fell with a benchmark index declining 0.8
percent. Big miners such as Rio Tinto Ltd, BHP Billiton
Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell
between 2.7 to 3 percent.
"The falls in commodities prices definitely tell us there is
some kind of a moderation under way in the global economy and I
would advise taking some money off the table at these levels,"
said Cliff Tan, East Asia head of global markets research at
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ in Hong Kong.
On Friday, Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 7
percent in opening trades after tumbling 8 percent on Thursday
on concerns that global commodity demand may fall sharply in the
face of record supplies. and
Oil plunged to five-month lows on Thursday amid record
trading volume in Brent crude, as OPEC and other producers
appeared to rule out deeper supply cuts to reduce the world's
persistent glut of crude.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures CLc1
were trading at $44.14 per barrel at 0335 GMT, down $1.39 or 3
percent, after a more than 4 percent drop the previous session.
"The rout in markets is unlikely to turn around quickly,"
ANZ strategists wrote in a daily note. "Oil markets face further
potentially bearish data, with the U.S. rig count likely to add
to the bearishness."
The weakness in commodities washed over to stocks,
countering some fairly solid earnings reports and some cautious
optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's reform plans after
the U.S. House of Representatives passed a healthcare overhaul.
Traders also remained cautious ahead of Friday's U.S.
government payrolls report, following March's underwhelming
98,000 figure. Economists on average expect 185,000 jobs were
created in April.
Futures traders are pricing in a 79 percent chance of a June
rate hike, up from 68 percent a week earlier, according to the
CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
That hurt U.S. Treasury notes with yields on benchmark
10-year notes yielding 2.35 percent, near its
highest since April 10, and up from 2.31 percent late on
Wednesday.
The euro settled near a six-month high against the
U.S. dollar hit in the previous session at $1.09850 after
centrist Emmanuel Macron consolidated his position to win
France's presidential race against anti-EU candidate Marine Le
Pen.
Beyond Sunday's vote, traders will be looking to the
European Central Bank for clues on any plans to reduce its
bond-buying programme.
Prospects of higher U.S. interest rates dampened demand for
gold with the safe-haven asset changing hands at $1,228
per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu and Samuel Shen; Editing by
Sam Holmes)