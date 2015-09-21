* Europe shares rise, Wall Street to follow after falls in
Asia
* Investors await China, euro zone Sept factory surveys
Wednesday
* Crude oil up as U.S. drilling slows
* EZ periphery yields dip after Greek election, Portugal
upgrade
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 21 Wall Street was expected to
start the week higher on Monday with a rebound in European
stocks, the dollar and oil markets pointing to a tentative
recovery in confidence following another difficult day in Asia.
Asia's damage amounted to 1.5-2 percent falls in Australia
, Korea and Malaysia, but most of
Europe's bourses had managed to shake off a shaky start to the
day as the start of U.S. trading approached.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up just over
1 percent even though Germany's DAX was stuck in
neutral as car giant Volkswagen reversed more than
20 percent after it was found to have cheated U.S. emission
tests.
There was, however, brighter news after an unexpectedly
clear election victory for the Syriza party in Greece on Sunday
boosted hopes its bailout programme would stay on the road
. An upgrade for Portugal's sovereign rating also
helped the mood in southern euro zone bond markets.
Oil and metals markets also rebounded after
falls at the end of last week, although emerging market stocks
and currencies continued to struggle amid the global growth
worries caused by last week's latest postponement in a
long-awaited U.S. rate hike.
MSCI's EM benchmark index dropped 1.5 percent while
Malaysia's ringgit hit the skids again after the Wall
Street Journal reported the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
was looking into money-laundering at troubled Malaysian state
fund 1MDB.
"Generally markets are a bit more positive today although
nothing that suggests confidence in the wake of decisions by the
Federal Reserve not to hike rates last week," said Michael
Hewson at CMC markets in London.
"The economic environment has changed since the Fed last
hiked rates (in 2006). It is not just the U.S. central bank...,
it is wearing the mantle of the global central bank, and markets
are struggling with that."
DOLLAR HOVERS
Investors should get a good explanation this week as to
exactly why the Fed did not raise rates last week, with its
chair Janet Yellen among a host of other officials due to speak.
There will be closely watched economic data from both China
and Europe that should also give a clearer picture as to exactly
where the global economy is heading.
China was the sole Asian market to defy the region's
downtrend on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite index
up 1.9 percent and the CSI300 rising 1.75 percent.
Chinese Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin sought to soothe
nerves about the recent 40 percent slump in China's stocks,
saying the volatility was a short-term issue and that its
economy could maintain a healthy growth going forward.
A Reuters poll shows economists expect this week's 'flash'
September China factory PMI reading to edge up to 47.5 from 47.3
in August. That would keep it near 6/1-2-year lows, however, and
mark the seventh straight monthly contraction in activity.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar index, which fell
after last Thursday's Fed decision, rose 0.7 percent to 95.517
, as it regained traction against both the yen and
euro after an early wobble.
That rise, based on the idea that the Fed will raise U.S.
rates at some point, also pushed up U.S. government bond yields
after they had also fallen following the Fed meeting.
In Europe, German Bund and other benchmark yields
were dragged up in the U.S. slipstream as France's
rating downgrade by Moody's on Friday added to the pressure on
its bonds.
In contrast, Portuguese bonds made good ground
after Standard & Poor's lifted its rating, and periphery markets
in general got a boost from Syriza's election win in Greece.
"We will continue negotiations in the coming period, with
the debt issue being the first and most important battle," a
senior Syriza source told Reuters. "We will ask all political
forces to support our efforts."
(Additional reporting By Nichola Saminather in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)