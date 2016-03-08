* S&P 500 down 1 pct in morning trading

* Weak China data weighs on markets

* Investors await ECB easing (Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 8 World stock markets fell on Tuesday after weak data from China reignited worries about a global economic slowdown, while oil prices pulled back from recent strong gains.

China's February trade performance was worse than economists expected, with exports tumbling the most in over six years, days after top leaders sought to reassure investors the outlook for world's second-largest economy remains solid.

Weighing on oil, Kuwait saying it would agree to an output freeze only if all major producers took part.

Brent crude futures were at $40.00 a barrel, down 84 cents or 1.9 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 81 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $37.09.

The declines in oil come a day after Brent and U.S. oil settled at their highest levels since December.

As oil prices slipped, the dollar extended its decline versus the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

In the stock market, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 1 percent in late morning trading, hit by declines in energy and materials shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 119.95 points, or 0.7 percent, to 16,954, the S&P 500 had lost 18.79 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,982.97 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 42.85 points, or 0.91 percent, to 4,665.41.

MSCI's all-country world stock index was down 0.9 percent, while in Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.3 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields fell in line with Japanese yields after the weak Chinese data, which increased demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt ahead of a 3-year note auction.

The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose to 1.920 percent, its highest in just over a month. It was last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.902 percent, up from 1.883 percent late Friday.

Investors also are awaiting Thursday's European Central Bank announcement. The bank is expected to announce more monetary stimulus measures on Thursday to boost ultra-low inflation and sluggish growth in the euro zone.

A small 10-basis point cut to push its deposit rate deeper into negative territory is a foregone conclusion, while some type of adjustment of the bank's 1.5 trillion euro asset purchase program is also near certain. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Anirban Nag and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski)