By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 10 The euro whipsawed on Thursday
as major new stimulus measures by the European Central Bank were
offset by a signal from ECB chief Mario Draghi that it will only
cut interest rates again in the most extreme of circumstances.
Markets had initially roared their approval as the ECB cut
its rates to fresh record lows and said it would start buying
corporate debt for the first time and effectively begin paying
banks to borrow from it to lend to companies and households.
Shares jumped 2.5 percent, euro zone bonds rallied and the
euro initially dropped over a cent to $1.0820, but the
mood turned as Draghi signalled years of interest rate cuts may
finally be at an end.
"Rates will stay low, very low, for a long period of time
and well past the horizon of our purchases," Draghi said,
referring to the bank's asset purchase programme, which is due
to end in March 2017.
But "from today's perspective and taking into account the
support of our measures to growth and inflation, we don't
anticipate that it will be necessary to reduce rates further."
The euro was yanked up 3 cents to a three-week high of over
$1.1125. European shares erased most of their gains too
as Wall Street's main markets also struggled to
stay in positive territory in New York.
"Pretty much the key thing was that Draghi drew a line under
further rate cuts," said head of European Currency Strategy at
TD Securities Ned Rumpeltin, noting that it was the biggest move
in the euro since the ECB's December meeting.
"That was a very clear broadcast and will be the final
takeaway for people today."
Bond markets were also buffeted by Draghi's mixed signals.
Short-term bond yields were set for their
biggest daily rise in three months having initially fallen, and
though Italian and Spanish bonds saw their yields nod lower,
money market rates rose as investors significantly reduced bets
on further rate cuts this year.
Oil prices, the sharp fall in which over the last 1-1/2
years has been one of the key drivers for the slump in
inflation, were also starting to backslide again.
Benchmark Brent futures were back to $40 a barrel,
U.S. crude was last at $37.50 and safe-haven gold climbed
to $1,264 an ounce.
KIWI CLIPPED
The big surprise in Asia overnight came from New Zealand's
central bank, which pre-empted the ECB by cutting its main
interest rate to a record low 2.25 percent.
The Kiwi dollar tumbled to $0.6618 and Reserve Bank
of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler cited China as a major
risk, reflecting global concerns over a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy.
"If China had a very significant and prolonged devaluation,
it would in essence spread deflation around the world," Wheeler
told reporters, adding that China was building up a number of
serious imbalances.
Asian stocks edged up meanwhile, encouraged by the previous
day's rally in crude prices and expectations that an aggressive
showing from the ECB later could see dovish reactions from the
Bank of Japan, Fed, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England
which all meet over the next week and a bit.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
nudged up 0.3 percent. Volatile Shanghai stocks
, however, dropped 2 percent after stronger-than-expected
local inflation data was interpreted as a negative for the
struggling economy.
South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng gained 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei
climbed 1.3 percent.
Back in European trading, as the euro rebounded, the dollar
wilted back 113.50 yen against the safe-haven Japanese,
while Canada's decision on Wednesday not to cut its interest
rates kept Canada's dollar near a four-month high.
