* Another Fed official joins chorus on tightening risk
* Dollar heading for 5th day of gains, best run since April
* Drop in oil and commodities hits risk sentiment, stocks
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 24 The dollar was on its best run
in almost a year on Thursday, pressuring commodities and shares
after yet another Federal Reserve official talked up the chance
of more than one hike in U.S interest rates this year.
If the dollar can keep its footing going into the
long Easter weekend it will notch up a near 2 percent, and first
weekly gain in a month against the world's other major
currencies.
The hot streak extended after St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard joined a chorus of officials in highlighting the chance
of at least two rate hikes this year, with the first perhaps as
soon as April.
Markets imply only one increase and dealers suspect an
orchestrated attempt by the Fed to shift that thinking.
Equity investors tend to dislike any hint of tighter U.S.
policy and European shares were down over 1 percent,
their biggest tumble in over a week, as they faced a fourth
straight session in the red.
Oil slipped back under $40 a barrel, while Asia
had dropped overnight too as the relapse
in commodity prices and sharp move in China's yuan took their
toll.
"We are going defensive again," said SEB investment
management's global head of asset allocation, Hans Peterson.
"I think it could be a slow adjustment downwards (in risk
assets) for a month or two months but its hard to guess," he
added. "The dollar is rising and macro demand and stronger
demand in commodities is not really there."
It was a busy day of data as well. German consumer morale
dipped figures showed and UK retail sales fell as a
comparatively warm last few months hit clothes retailers.
The euro eased to $1.1164, leaving it well off last
week's top of $1.1342. Sterling also slid to $1.4064
on concerns this week's attacks in Brussels could aid the
campaign to leave the European Union in June's "Brexit" vote.
Yet for all the Fed's chatter about multiple hikes, the
market seemed far from convinced and more focused on the dollar.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> imply almost zero chance of a move
in April and a rate of just 61.5 basis points by year end. The
current effective funds rate is 37 basis points.
It was also notable that Treasury yields actually fell in
response, with the 10-year back down at 1.87 percent
in European trading from a high of 1.95 percent on Wednesday.
European yields dropped too, with benchmark German, other
euro zone and UK Gilts in demand as the rise in the dollar and
the drop in commodities from oil to gold to copper knocked
inflation expectations again.
OIL SPILL
Oil had buckled after data on Wednesday showed crude
stockpiles had risen by three times the amount expected in the
latest week.
Russia said on Thursday its crude exports were expected to
rise sharply in the coming months and Gazprom Neft,
the oil subsidiary of state giant Gazprom, said its
production would rise at least 5 percent this year.
U.S. crude fell a further 70 cents in Europe to
$39.10 a barrel, after sliding 4 percent on Wednesday. Brent
tumbled back below $40 a barrel and was last at $39.84.
"Oil is still the centre of attention for many markets. As
their prices fall, markets are turning risk-off. We also should
expect some correction given the fast pace of recovery in
various asset markets," said Tohru Nishihama, senior economist
at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
Gold was down at $1,216.80 an ounce, after hitting
its lowest since late February at $1,214.70.
The resource-heavy Australian market lost 1.1
percent as Shanghai dipped 0.6 percent too.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6 percent meanwhile. Trading
house Mitsui & Co dived 7.5 percent after suffering its
first ever loss as it was hit by big writedown on its copper and
gas investments.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)