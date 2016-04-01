* Second quarter starts with a whimper
* Japanese manufacturing gloom sets the tone
* U.S. non-farm payrolls the big event Friday
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 1 Gloomy Japanese manufacturing
data on Friday ensured a downbeat start to the second quarter,
driving stocks lower and supporting safe-haven assets like gold
and the yen as investors awaited a U.S. payrolls report later in
the day.
Still bruised from a turbulent first quarter, investors took
their cue from the Japanese data rather than more encouraging
figures from China's manufacturers.
Europe's main indices fell as much as 2 percent, following a
3.5 percent slide in Japan's Nikkei, its steepest daily
fall since mid-February. Shares fell across Asia, and U.S. stock
futures signalled about a 0.5 percent decline when trading opens
.
The dollar was on the back foot, with the euro trading above
$1.14 - its highest since October, and oil was down 2 percent,
below $40 a barrel.
"The focus appears to be on the negative. A too-strong euro
is keeping the lid on any upside in European equities and the
best performing sector in Q1 - the basic resource sector - is
beginning to give up its gains," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst
at London Capital Group.
The pan-European index of leading 300 shares fell 2
percent to a one-month low of 1,298 points, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 were also down 2 percent,
while Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent.
Insurance stocks were among the biggest decliners, led by a
10 percent fall in Zurich Insurance, as its shares
traded without the attraction of its latest dividend payout.
Earlier, a profit-dampening rise in the yen and hedge fund
selling for the new financial year hit Japanese stocks. But the
real blow came from the Bank of Japan's survey of major
manufacturers which found sentiment at its lowest in nearly
three years.
The report crystallised concerns that the BOJ's shift to
negative rates was not working. It also outweighed positive
surveys from China that showed factory activity growing for the
first time in nine months and a much needed pick-up in services
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 1.4 percent.
ROLL ON PAYROLLS
In the first quarter, stocks plunged on global growth fears
then rebounded as major central banks took ever more aggressive
stimulus steps.
The latest twist was this week's surprisingly dovish tone
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which saw investors
further scale back expectations for how far and fast U.S.
interest rates would rise in future.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> currently have one quarter-point
increase priced in by December. Yields on two-year Treasury
paper were down at one-month lows around 0.73 percent
before edging back up to 0.75 percent.
Indeed, U.S. Treasuries enjoyed their best quarter in 4 1/2
years. Yields on 10-year notes dropped 50 basis
points in the three months to March.
The focus on Friday was on the March U.S. employment report.
Economists expect an increase of 205,000 jobs, an unchanged
unemployment rate of 4.9 percent and a rise in average earnings
of 0.2 percent in the month.
"A rate hike in April looks extremely unlikely, especially
with Yellen in the dovish camp, but another strong jobs report
today could make the June meeting much more interesting," said
Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
The greenback suffered its largest quarterly percentage loss
in more than five years. The dollar index against a
basket of major currencies lost 4.1 percent and on Thursday hit
its lowest since mid-October. It was last trading steady at
94.620.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.1423, its highest
in 5 1/2 months. The dollar fell a similar amount against the
yen to 112.05 yen. It was as high as 113.80 early in the
week.
Worries about oil oversupply seemed to dominate in Asia on
Friday. U.S. crude fell 2.1 percent to $37.53 a barrel,
while Brent also dropped 2.1 percent to $39.49.
Gold was steadier at $1,231.70 an ounce, after
notching up its biggest quarterly gain in nearly 30 years.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)