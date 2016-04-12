* Crude prices hit 4-month highs on output freeze report
* Energy shares lead gains on Wall Street, Europe
* Japan's Nikkei gains more than 1 pct after yen rally
stalls
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 12 Brent crude oil prices hit a
four-month high on Tuesday after reports of an agreement among
two major producers to freeze output, boosting energy stocks,
even as the U.S. dollar was having its strongest session in
three weeks.
Crude prices rose to bring gains over the past three
sessions to more than 10 percent, after Russia's Interfax news
agency quoted a diplomatic source in Doha saying Russia and
Saudi Arabia reached consensus about an oil output freeze ahead
of a producers' meeting on April 17.
On Wall Street, energy sector shares posted the most gains
and the S&P 500 hit its highest level of the session shortly
after the output freeze headlines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 156.04 points,
or 0.89 percent, to 17,712.45, the S&P 500 gained 15.84
points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,057.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.55 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,862.95.
The FTSEurofirst index of 300 major European companies
rose 0.6 percent, also led by energy names.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
added 0.5 percent, its fourth gain in the past
five sessions.
Earlier, Japanese shares rose 1.1 percent after a
rally in the yen against the dollar stalled on Tuesday,
lifting shares of exporters.
The U.S. dollar also strengthened against the euro
for only the third session in the last 12. The dollar index
ticked up 0.13 percent, still its strongest session in three
weeks.
Currencies of commodity-based economies like the Canadian
dollar also rose. Against the greenback, the loonie hit its
strongest level in nine months.
"It's a commodity kind of day," said John Doyle, director of
markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"Oil is now more than 50 percent stronger than it was at its
low in February. That's boosting general sentiment overall and
with that we're seeing a rally in commodity currencies such as
the Canadian dollar, which is about 30 percent higher now from
its low in January."
Brent crude was up 3.6 percent to $44.36 a barrel
and U.S. crude rose 3.3 percent to $41.70.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as higher oil and global stock
market gains reduced the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government
debt ahead of a $24 billion three-year note sale.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32 in
price to yield 1.7656 percent from 1.724 late on Monday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional repoting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)