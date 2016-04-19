* MSCI global stocks index hits highest since December
* Oil rises, lifting investor appetite for risky assets
* Commodity currencies up vs U.S. dollar
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 19 Major world stock markets
rose on Tuesday as the bounce in oil prices helped the energy
sector, following signs of economic stabilization in China,
increasing demand for riskier assets.
The rise in oil prices, largely driven by a workers' strike
that nearly halved output from Kuwait, drove the Australian
dollar to a 10-month high and boosted the currencies of other
countries dependant on commodities. Copper prices also
were up 2.1 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 stock index
climbed in morning trading, keeping the Dow above 18,000 and
putting the S&P 500 less than 30 points from its May 2015
all-time closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.44 percent
to 18,082.78, the S&P 500 gained 0.42 percent to 2,103.08
and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1 percent, to 4,954.88
by late morning in New York.
MSCI's All Countries World Index, which
tracks shares in 45 countries, was up 1.0 percent late morning i
New York and hit its highest level since December, while
European stocks jumped 1.4 percent. Stocks in Japan and
China also ended higher.
"The predominant theme is risk on," said Richard Scalone,
co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"We came into the year concerned about Chinese growth and an
aggressive (Federal Reserve), and we've gotten nothing even
remotely similar to where our fears were."
The rise in crude oil prices from below $30 a barrel seen
in February, and signs of steady economic growth in China
recently, along with the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious
approach to raising interest rates, are all factors supporting
stock prices in recent weeks.
Brent crude oil traded at $44.22 per barrel at
midsession, up $1.31, while U.S. crude oil was up $1.41
at $41.19.
The workers' strike in Kuwait cut production to 1.1 million
barrels per day from 2.8 million in March and overshadowed the
weekend failure by oil producers meeting in Doha to agree to
freeze output. However, an official of the Kuwaiti state refiner
said output would be restored in coming days.
The U.S. dollar hit 10-month lows against some
commodity-related currencies and touched a nearly one-week low
against the euro after weak U.S. housing data reinforced views
of a dovish Fed.
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and
permits for future home construction hit a one-year low.
The Australian dollar hit $0.7817, its highest
level against the U.S. dollar since last June, while the New
Zealand dollar touched $0.7055, also its highest since
last June on the back of gains in oil prices. The Canadian
dollar also rallied.
Brazil's currency, the real, gained 1.9 percent
against the dollar. The real had weakened on Monday after the
central bank intervened to prevent it rising sharply following a
Congressional vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, a move
which may result in a more market-friendly government.
Gold rose as the dollar weakened, with gold touched a
one-week high of $1,256.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Nigel
Stephenson in London; Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Anirban Nag, John
Geddie and Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Larry King and
Clive McKeef)