By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 World stock markets climbed to
their highest in almost five months on Thursday after a surge in
oil prices boosted risk appetite, while the euro steadied ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting.
European stocks crept higher at the open, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
briefly touching its highest level since early January as
expectations for dovish rhetoric from the ECB supported
sentiment.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.8 percent, brushing its
highest since early November.
Japan's Nikkei gained 2.6 percent, while Wall Street
shares ended less than 2 percent short of a record-high close on
Wednesday.
The MSCI world equity index rose to its
highest level since early December.
Driving the positive sentiment in global stock markets was
the rally in oil.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, extended
Wednesday's strong gains to hit a five-month peak just above $46
a barrel after the International Energy Agency said 2016
would see the biggest fall in non-OPEC production in a
generation.
U.S. crude futures were last up 14 cents at $44.32 a
barrel. Both crude prices have now gained 70 percent in value
since their lows reached between January and February.
"It looks like the trough in oil is now behind us," said
Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets.
The upbeat tone towards oil resonated across world markets,
with emerging market stocks rising to 5-1/2 month highs, while
safe-haven German government bond yields rose.
Many other commodity prices were also firm, with copper
rising to as high as $5,029.50 a tonne, its highest in a
month. Silver hit an 11-month high of $17.5950 per ounce.
The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index also rose
above its March peak to its highest level since early December.
ECB LOOMS
While the ECB is widely expected to refrain from further
action after delivering a comprehensive stimulus package in
March, its meeting will be no less eagerly anticipated.
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case
for ultra-loose monetary policy, hitting back after a barrage of
criticism from German officials who dispute the bank's recipe
for tackling the euro zone's economic malaise.
In London trade, the euro was flat at $1.1298, well
below Wednesday's peak of $1.1388. Against the yen, it edged
down about 0.2 percent to 123.84.
"The FX market is likely to pay particular attention today
to what Draghi has to say about further rate cuts," said Lutz
Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Should he be any more outspoken on the matter than last
time round, euro/dollar is likely to ease further. I would
certainly steer clear of long positions."
Elsewhere, commodity-linked currencies held firm. The
Australian dollar was at $0.7823, having hit an
11-month high of a $0.7830 on Wednesday.
The Swedish crown hit its highest level against the euro
since March 2015 after the Riksbank kept its key
interest rate at an unchanged -0.5 percent, as widely expected,
and extended its bond-buying programme.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)