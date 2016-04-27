* Apple, Twitter results weigh on tech stocks in Europe and
Asia
* Wall Street to open lower, eyes on Facebook, PayPal
* Dollar weak before Fed rate decision; no change seen
* Weaker dollar lifts oil to 2016 highs
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, April 27 Technology stocks fell in
Europe and Asia on Wednesday after worse-than expected results
from Apple and Twitter, while the dollar weakened before a U.S.
monetary policy decision, propelling oil to 2016 highs.
Apple fell 7.5 percent in pre-market trading after
the company reported on Tuesday its first decline in iPhone
sales and its first drop in revenue in more than a decade.
Twitter lost more than 14 percent after first-quarter
revenue lagged expectations.
Wall Street was expected to open lower, with futures
on the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 1 percent.
Facebook and PayPal are expected to report
results after the market closes on Wednesday.
In Europe, Austria's AMS fell 2 percent, though
Dialog Semiconducter and ARM reversed early
declines.
Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.4 percent lower and
Taiwan shares fell 0.2 percent as shares of suppliers of
parts for iPhones fell.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent. German sportswear group Adidas surged 7
percent after raising its guidance for 2016 as it reported a 35
percent jump in first-quarter operating profit.
Barclays was flat after reporting a fall in
profits, but with signs of resilience at the bank's UK division.
"We've had a good run-up in the last couple of weeks, but I
think we're still in a bear market. My overall roadmap from here
is down," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager at
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan retreated 0.7 percent.
Australian shares closed down 0.6 percent. Banks
fell there after weak inflation data revived prospects for a
rate cut as early as next week.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
as investors waited for a Federal Reserve decision on
U.S. rates at 1800 GMT. No change in rates is expected, but the
Fed may signal its intention to tighten policy later this year
.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this year,
although futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
"On a risk/reward basis there is more scope there for a
hawkish surprise, because the market's been pricing itself for
more dovishness for a very long time," said Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1306 while the yen
was flat at 111.28 per dollar. The Bank of Japan
announces its policy decision on Thursday.
AUSSIE DOLLAR
The Australian dollar was the big mover, falling
nearly 2 percent to $0.7600.
Sterling held close to Tuesday's 12-week high of
$1.4640 hit on rising expectations Britons will vote in June to
stay in the European Union.
The weaker dollar helped lift oil prices. Brent crude
, the international benchmark, hit a new high for the
year of $47.05 a barrel.
Copper fell for a third consecutive day as the
benefits of a weaker dollar were outweighed by worries over
demand for China. The metal fell 0.7 percent to $4,925.
Gold edged up about 0.1 percent to $1,245 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Jemima
Kelly, Dhara Ranasinghe and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, editing
by Larry King)