* Yen rebound weighs on dollar
* Earnings, banks drag European stocks lower
* Investor caution supports bonds
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, May 11 The dollar fell on Wednesday,
succumbing to a bout of profit-taking after hitting a two-week
high the previous day, while European stocks also put a positive
start to the week behind them to trade in the red.
Weak corporate earnings weighed on stocks, as Germany's DAX
snapped a four-day winning streak and the broader
FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European shares
erased much of Tuesday's rise, which was the biggest in three
weeks.
U.S. futures pointed to a fall of around a third of one
percent on Wall Street .
"The growth outlook remains tepid at best and visibility is
poor. Sentiment is now very fragile with the instinctive
reflexive 'buy on dips' that has served investors well is now
being supplanted by 'sell the rally'," said Mike Ingram, market
strategist at BGC Partners in London.
"And that is precisely what we are seeing today."
Financials were among the biggest losers in Europe, their
1.5 percent fall led by a 10 percent plunge in Austrian
bank Raiffeisen Bank International after it said it
will look into a possible merger with RZB.
Shares in outdoor advertising firm JC Decaux
slumped nearly 10 percent after it issued a weak second-quarter
outlook, causing several investment banks to cut their ratings
and price targets on the stock.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.2 percent, resuming the recent
downtrend. The index has risen only one day in the last three
weeks and on Tuesday it hit an eight-week low.
Japanese shares ended flat, with the Nikkei
relinquishing earlier gains as the rally in the yen gathered
steam.
MSCI's broad gauge of global stocks slipped
back. On Tuesday it climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its best session
in about a month, in large part driven by the S&P 500's
best day in two months, a 1.3 percent rise.
MARATHON, NOT A SPRINT
In currency markets, the dollar's pullback was led by losses
against the yen. The Japanese currency had risen to a two-week
high earlier this week after a key economic adviser to Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday told Reuters that Japan would
intervene if the yen firmed to between 90-95 per dollar.
But dealers locked in profits on Wednesday, pushing the
dollar down 0.7 percent to 108.50 yen. Last week the
Japanese currency hit an 18-month high of 105.55 per dollar.
"The recent rise in dollar/yen might be seen as a victory
for the Bank of Japan but, perhaps unfortunately, this looks
more like a marathon than a sprint," said Steve Barrow, head of
G10 strategy at Standard Bank.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.1390. Last
week it traded at $1.16, its highest this year.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
was down a quarter of one percent at 94.070, easing back
from Tuesday's two-week high of 94.150.
Bonds remained well supported, indicating investors were
wary about the prospects for riskier assets in the near term in
an environment of sluggish global growth.
An auction of three-year U.S. notes on Tuesday was received
well. Yields on 10-year debt were at 1.75 percent,
not far away from a 2016 low of 1.53 percent.
German government bonds also reflected the cautious
undertone in global markets, with the 10-year yield
down a basis point at just 0.11 percent.
Longer-dated yields on peripheral Spanish and Italian bonds,
however, climbed to multi-month highs on Wednesday as Spain
started the sale of a 50-year bond and investors anticipated
Italy may soon do the same.
Spain's benchmark 30-year bond yields rose 11 basis points
to a two-month high of 2.86 percent and Italy's
rose 9 basis points to a three-month high of 2.78 percent
.
In commodities, oil prices fell around 1 percent as traders
cashed in on Tuesday's rally of around 4 percent. Brent crude
futures were down at $45.10 per barrel and U.S. crude
futures were at $44.20 per barrel.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)