* Dollar gains, European stock markets head lower
* Asia ex-Japan shares head for third straight weekly drop
* Oil prices also lower on day, but up on week
* All eyes on U.S. retail sales
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 13 The dollar was set for a second
week of gains on Friday while stock markets fell ahead of a
handful of major U.S. and Chinese data releases which may do
little to settle growing nerves over the outlook for the world's
two biggest economies.
A poor performance on Wall Street on Thursday, driven by
another big drop in Apple shares, seeped into Asian and European
markets, down around half a percent across the board.
Doubts over growth in Europe, the financial stability of
China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest
rates have dominated the past month and U.S. retail sales and
Chinese releases over the next 24 hours will be important new
pieces of the picture.
The dollar - whose strength over the past three years is
broadly a reflection of how the United States is outpacing its
peers - hit a two-week high against a basket of currencies on
Friday, posting its best fortnightly performance since February.
"Optimism from earlier this year that policy stimulus in
China would provide more support for economic growth in Asia
appears to be fading," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
"In these circumstances, commodity-related and emerging
market currencies are coming back under downward pressure
against the dollar."
Data at the end of the Chinese trading day showed banks
extended just 555.6 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in net new
yuan loans in April, well below analysts' expectations and less
than half the 1,370 billion yuan reported in March.
A strong reading of first quarter growth from Germany and a
handful of other euro zone economies did little to brighten the
mood.
While growth in Germany doubled, Berlin's economy ministry
warned it would slow in the second quarter and economists said
weaker exports to slowing emerging markets like China would
eventually begin to tell on demand.
After a poorer set of jobs numbers last week there are also
more doubts over how robust the U.S. economy will be going
forward.
Two Fed policymakers - Eric Rosengren and Esther George -
both sounded optimistic on the chances of raising interest rates
later this year in comments late on Thursday. But U.S. interest
rate markets showed little sign of wanting to believe them:
pricing shows the chances of rates being unmoved by the end of
this year have risen to around 40 percent.
Still, both are voters on the U.S. central bank's policy
committee this year and the comments by Boston Fed President
Rosengren, in the past a supporter of keeping rates low for
longer, point to the growing pressure within the bank for a hike
this year.
Asian shares fell after the rocky performance on Wall
Street, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan down 1.1 percent, and on track for its
third straight weekly decline.
The Nikkei closed down 1.4 percent while Chinese
shares fell by 0.3-0.5 percent . Chinese
industrial output, investment and retail sales data are all due
on Saturday.
