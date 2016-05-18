* U.S. rate futures price in 50 pct chance of hike by Sept
* Eyes on minutes from last Fed meeting at 1800 GMT
* European shares, oil recover from early losses
* Wall St seen opening flat
* Japan's Nikkei ends unchanged as yen weakens after GDP
data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 18 Stock markets recovered from an
initial battering on Wednesday, some upbeat signals from Britain
and Japan helping offset what for many investors is a worrying
revival of expectations for rises in U.S. interest rates this
year.
The dollar, hammered by a virtual abandoning of
expectations for tighter rates this year, hit three-week highs
after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
and other officials on Tuesday played up chances of hikes this
year.
Any shift towards more tightening would be bad news for
stock markets, which have been comforted by the idea there would
be no squeeze on the funds and companies that have borrowed and
invested trillions of dollars globally over the past decade.
Asian markets fell broadly on that view, with Hong Kong and
China down around 1.5 percent . European markets
were steady to slightly lower while
Wall Street was set to open flat.
"A barrage of comments from regional Fed presidents has
forced rate markets to begin pricing more chance of Fed
tightening in the coming months," analysts from French bank BNP
Paribas said in a morning note.
"The shift supports the dollar and this adjustment
could conceivably have quite a bit further to go."
Data on Tuesday showed the biggest rise in U.S. consumer
prices in more than three years in April as gasoline prices and
rents rose, while other data showed housing starts and
industrial production rebounded strongly.
Lockhart, viewed as a centrist on the Federal Reserve's
board, said he still assumed there would be two to three rate
hikes this year, a view echoed by San Francisco Fed President
John Williams.
Interest rate futures <0#FF:> moved to price in a 70 percent
chance of a hike by December, with a 50 percent chance of a move
priced in by September. Chances of one in June were still just
15 percent, up from less than 5 percent on Tuesday.
That puts minutes from the Fed's April meeting due at 1800
GMT front and centre for investors on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank credit strategist Jim Reid suggested the U.S.
central bank was for the moment just keeping its options open.
"There's still a clearly large gap between where the market
is and the recent rhetoric from the Fed," he said. "Importantly
we're yet to hear from either the Fed President (Janet) Yellen
or Vice-Chair (Stanley) Fischer recently."
Fischer is due to speak publicly on Thursday, Yellen not
until next week.
BREXIT, OR NOT
A UK poll provided some comfort to financial investors
worried about the chances of Britain voting to leave the
European Union next month - showing the "In" campaign 18 points
in front. That drove sterling to its highest in three weeks.
Stoking inflation expectations is a recent recovery in oil
prices, which hit seven-month highs on Tuesday, on expectations
of a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and a new wildfire threat
on Canadian oil supplies.
After some morning losses U.S. crude futures were
flat at $48.26, within sight of Tuesday's high of $48.76 per
barrel.
Japanese shares and the yen were volatile, with markets
digesting surprisingly strong annualised 1.7 percent growth in
the January-March quarter that may be masking pockets of
weakness.
The Nikkei 225 ended flat, as the yen gave
up gains seen immediately following the GDP data to slip 0.1
percent to 109.26 per dollar.
"The yen strengthened a bit because growth was stronger than
many had expected," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Trust and Banking. "But looking at the details, there
were still some concerning areas, including capital spending."
Markets are now looking to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
meeting with his coalition party leader, where he could discuss
postponing a planned sales tax hike to support the flagging
economy.
If that adds up to less chance of additional monetary easing
by the Bank of Japan it might support the yen, but gains for
Tokyo stocks generally push the currency in the opposite
direction.
(editing by John Stonestreet)