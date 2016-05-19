* Fed minutes help revive prospects of a June rate hike
* Dollar index hovers near 7-wk high, Wall Street looks down
* European and Asia shares drop 0.7 and 1.2 pct respectively
* Commodities hit by a stronger dollar
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 19 Revived prospects of an early
U.S. interest rate rise, possibly as soon as June, lifted the
dollar to a near two-month high on Thursday and left bonds,
stocks, commodities and emerging markets all nursing losses.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting caught the
market off-guard by revealing most policymakers thought a June
rise would be "appropriate" if the U.S. economy continues its
recent improvement.
That suggested the central bank is closer to lifting rates
again than most investors had expected and saw a scramble from
traders to readjust.
Wall Street was expected to open 0.5 percent lower.
European stocks were off 0.7 percent
after the disappearance of plane going from Paris to Cairo
spooked travel stocks and as traders grappled with the prospect
of higher global borrowing costs.
With U.S. Treasury yields sharply higher, the dollar
stayed strong after scaling its highest level against other top
currencies since late March. That in turn buffeted emerging and
commodity markets that correlate closely with both.
"A June hike is definitely back on the table," said
UniCredit's Global Head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.
"The bottom line is that the market is going from an
excessively complacent view (on the likelihood of Fed hikes) to
a more realistic one."
Benchmark U.S. Treasuries were starting to
stabilise after one of their biggest sell-offs in almost three
years.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield hit a two-week high before
pulling back slightly as traders digested what were resolutely
dovish ECB meeting minutes, although tinged with optimism about
the euro zone economy.
Analysts said concern about the EgyptAir plane that went
missing could also be lending the safe-haven German market some
support.
CME Fed fund futures showed that the probability of a June
U.S. rate increase rose to 34 percent after the release of the
FOMC minutes on Wednesday from 19 percent earlier in the day, 15
percent on Tuesday, and less than 1 percent a month ago.
U.S Treasury yields have backed up considerably, with
10-year rates close to 1.90 percent and up almost 20 basis
points since Monday. Two-year rates at 0.91 percent are at their
highest since mid-March.
"With April activity indicators consistent with a healthy
bounce-back in growth, we see risks of two rate hikes in 2016,
with the first coming in the June/July time horizon,"
strategists at Barclays said.
BIG IN JAPAN
But many in the market are still sceptical the Fed would
raise rates before Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to
remain in the European Union, a risk noted by some Fed
policymakers. July may be a stronger possibility.
Retail sales data from Britain on Thursday showed the Brexit
angst that has dented business confidence in recent months is
having no impact on shoppers, helping push sterling to its
highest since February.
Fed Vice Chairs William Dudley and Stanley Fischer are due
to speak later in the day and the markets will be eager to get
more details on the Fed's thinking as G7 finance ministers and
central bankers prepare to meet in Japan on Friday.
Gold which tends to be inversely correlated to
monetary policy easing, fell 0.1 percent to a three-week low of
$1,256 per ounce, while MSCI's main EM stocks index
and China's yuan currency both hit 2-1/2 month lows.
The greenback also weighed on commodities such as oil, with
U.S. crude futures losing 0.4 percent to $48.00 a barrel.
A stronger dollar tends to put non-U.S. buyers of
dollar-denominated commodities at a disadvantage.
"We suspect the oil market has moved too high, too far, too
soon," French bank BNP Paribas said, as a near 60 percent surge
in Iranian output added to price pressure.
Overnight, South Korea and Australia had led
Asia Pacific markets lower with 0.6 and 0.8 percent falls to
dovetail with the latest fall in the yuan.
Moody's said in a note that rising leverage in China and
emerging markets in general is an even greater concern now that
the possibility of another U.S. interest rate hike this summer
is back on the table.
Japan's Nikkei rose early thanks to a weaker yen,
which fell to a three-week low of 110.37 against the dollar
, but later erased almost all its gains.
"In the short term, emerging markets are the most
vulnerable," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at
Citibank wrote in a note to clients.
"Overall, the divergence trade is revived until further
notice," he added, saying the Canadian and Australian dollars
were also vulnerable due to concerns around
their economies.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)