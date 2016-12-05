* Italy PM Renzi to quit after heavy referendum defeat
* Europe shrugs off referendum, but Italian assets under
pressure
* U.S. Treasury yields rise, U.S. stocks helped by oil,
banks
(Updates with U.S. open, changes byline, dateline)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Financial shares and strong oil
prices bolstered U.S. stocks on Monday while currency and bond
investors shrugged off Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
resignation, following voters' rejection of his constitutional
reforms.
The Italian referendum stoked worries about Italy's
political stability and its banking system, but U.S. Treasury
yields reversed their fall as the initial demand for low-risk
U.S. government debt faded with a euro and stock price revival.
"The initial reaction was quite negative, but as we have
seen recently with other political events, risks will likely be
played out over a period of time," said Brian Daingerfield,
macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. stocks rose as the S&P 500 banking index
erased Friday's losses with a 1.7-percent jump and its energy
index jumped 1 percent as oil futures rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.64 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 19,255.06, the S&P 500 gained 14.76
points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,206.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 51.83 points, or 0.99 percent, to 5,307.49.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was up 4
basis points at 2.429 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
was up over 3 basis points at 3.097
percent.
While Italy's 'no' vote was anticipated, the crushing margin
of Renzi's defeat - 59 percent to 41 percent - stirred alarm
among investors in Italian stock markets.
Milan's main bourse was still down 0.4 percent after falling
as much as 2 percent. Italian financials shed 2.6
percent as a 5-billion euro rescue plan for Monte
dei Paschi di Siena hung by a thread.
The euro hit a 20-month low of $1.0503 before rising
0.4 percent to levels not seen since Nov. 17. The dollar index,
, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six
global peers, was up 0.2 percent at 100.95.
Outside of Italy, European markets took some encouragement
from the sound defeat in Austria's presidential election of a
far-right candidate by a pro-European despite forecasts of a
tight race.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares
rose 0.7 percent and Germany's DAX rose 1.6 percent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.2 percent and Japan's
Nikkei closed down 0.8 percent.
China's CSI 300 index tumbled 1.7 percent and Hong
Kong's Hang Seng index retreated 0.3 percent after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about
Chinese economic and military policy.
In oil futures, Brent crude continued its rally
after last week's historic OPEC production. It rose above $55 a
barrel for the first time since July last year before paring
gains to trade up 39 cents at $54.85. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude CLc1 traded up 5 cents, at $51.72 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York, Jamie
McGeever in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick
Zieminski)