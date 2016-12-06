* S&P 500 held back by energy stocks
* Euro slips after 1.5 percent jump on Monday
* Oil falls for first time in five sessions; gold off
10-month low
* Italian banks soar, more than erasing post-referendum
losses
(Updates to U.S trading; changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 6 Oil futures snapped a four-day
rally on Tuesday on signs of higher output while the euro
slipped from a three-week high ahead of a meeting of the
European Central Bank on Thursday.
Wall Street showed slim gains as energy stocks weighed while
European stocks were on track for a second day of gains helped
by strong German data, and U.S. Treasury yields held in narrow
ranges ahead of the ECB meeting.
The euro fell to $1.072 as currency investors focused
on the possibility the ECB may take a more hawkish turn, even as
it is widely expected to extend its bond purchases.
"The short-term market is still short euros and I think they
might be nervous - time to square up a little bit more ahead of
the ECB meeting," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The S&P 500's weakest sector was energy, which fell
0.6 percent as oil prices tumbled after data showed crude output
rose in virtually every major export region and on news that
Saudi Aramco had cut prices to big Asian customers.
The data followed last week's first OPEC output cut
agreement since 2008 and sent Brent oil futures down
$1.08 cents to $53.86 a barrel and U.S. crude down $1.23 to
$50.56.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.39
points, or 0.06 percent, to 19,204.85, the S&P 500 had
gained 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,205.81 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 2.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to
5,306.56.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent, adding
to previous gains. Data showed German industrial orders rose at
their fastest pace in more than two years, stoking hopes that
Europe's largest economy is set to accelerate.
"The reading was very strong even without large-scale orders
and that suggests it's more than just a flash in the pan,"
BayernLB economist Stefan Kipar said of the German data, noting
that some firms might have brought orders forward.
Italy's referendum result was still in focus, with sources
telling Reuters that state aid had been prepared for the world's
oldest bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, and with the ECB meeting looming.
Italy's FTSE MIB jumped 3.7 percent, more than
erasing the previous day's losses, helped by an 8 percent
rebound in Italian banking stocks as investors covered short
positions ahead of the ECB meeting and some bet on a
restructuring of the sector.
The U.S. dollar started to find some traction having dipped
to a near three-week low against a basket of major currencies
in the previous session.
Sterling fell against the dollar after hitting a
two-month high on bets the British government would lose a legal
battle to trigger the process for Britain to exit the European
Union without parliamentary approval. The verdict from the
country's top court is not expected until January.
Gold rose 0.2 percent after hitting a 10-month low on
Monday. MSCI's broadest stock index for Asia
bounced 0.7 percent, its biggest daily rise since Nov. 22, as
Korean shares climbed 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei
index rose 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettel in New York and Marc
Jones, and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Andrew Roche
and James Dalgleish)