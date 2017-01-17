* Dollar, bond yields slip on Trump comments
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges parliament vote on Brexit
deal
* Gold hits highest in almost 8 weeks as investors seek
safety
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Jan 17 Stocks and the dollar fell and
gold rose on Tuesday as investors turned wary after
President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too
strong, while sterling jumped as UK Prime Minister Theresa May
promised parliament a vote on Brexit.
U.S. stock index futures were down, an
indication Wall Street would open lower. U.S. markets were
closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
Trump's remarks that dollar strength was hurting
competitiveness pushed the greenback down across the board,
especially against sterling. The pound rose sharply after May
pledged lawmakers would have a vote on whatever deal she can
negotiate with the European Union.
May said Britain would leave the EU's single market but
would seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.
The pound rose as high as $1.2342, up 2.5 percent
on the day and sterling's biggest daily rise against the dollar
since 2008. With the pound priced for bad news -- it hit $1.1983
on Monday, its weakest, barring an Oct. 7 "flash crash", for
more than three decades -- May's words were enough to lift the
currency.
"The one revelation that stood out though was the intention
to put any deal before parliament, which in theory should tip
the balance slightly further away from a hard Brexit even if May
acknowledged that we will not be seeking access to the single
market," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda said in a
note
The yen hit a six-week high of 112.74 against the
U.S. currency as investors sought shelter from the mounting
political risk of a week that also includes Trump's
inauguration.
"We see the dollar overvalued against all the main
currencies," said asset manager Allianz's chief economist,
Stefan Hofrichter.
Investors are seeking clarity on Trump's policies after
campaign pledges on tax cuts and government spending helped lift
stocks and the dollar and were deemed positive for growth.
In remarks to the Wall Street Journal published on its
website late on Monday, however, Trump said U.S. companies could
not compete with China "because our currency is too strong. And
it's killing us".
Safe-haven investments such as gold and government debt also
gained.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent against a basket of
currencies, with the euro up 0.6 percent just shy of
$1.07.
Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell 0.8 percent,
extending losses as May spoke. The pan-European STOXX 600 index
edged up 0.2 percent, led by financials.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.5 percent at
its lowest in nearly a month. MSCI's benchmark index of global
stocks rose 0.2 percent.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries, regarded as among the world's
safest investments, fell. Ten-year yields lifted off
the day's lows but were down 3.3 basis points at 2.35 percent.
German equivalents, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs,
fell 2.8 bps to 0.23 percent.
GOLD JUMPS
Gold hit $1,218 an ounce, its highest in nearly eight weeks,
in the run-up to May's speech before retreating to $1,213, still
up 0.8 percent on the day. It has risen for seven
consecutive days.
"Gold is going to do very well in the first half of the year
due to Brexit concerns, Chinese currency pressure and
uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's policies," said Richard
Xu, fund manager at China's biggest gold exchange-traded fund,
HuaAn Gold.
Copper fell for a second successive day, having been
under pressure around the turn of the year from a strong dollar.
The metal stood at $5,800 a tonne, down 1.1 percent on the day.
Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude, the
international benchmark, rose 70 cents a barrel to $56.56.
