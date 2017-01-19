* Dollar jumps after Fed signals steady increases
* Asian shares slip, Japan bucks trend
* U.S., European bond yields hit multi-week highs
* Euro stages tentative recovery as ECB meets
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian
shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week
highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen
signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the
world's largest economy.
The European Central Bank was set to meet as the euro
recovered some of the ground it lost overnight, but with
no policy changes expected. However, hints of disagreements
among the region's monetary guardians could ruffle markets
.
European stocks opened a tad higher with some big
moves in single stocks, as Zodiac Aerospace surged
following a takeover offer, and Moneysupermarket.com
jumped after it reported strong results.
Asian shares edged down 0.2 percent, knocked
back by the dollar. The U.S. currency recovered from some of the
weakest levels seen since early December after President-elect
Donald Trump expressed concern in a weekend interview about the
effects of a stronger greenback.
On Wall Street overnight, stronger financial shares helped
push up the S&P 500, though the Dow Jones Industrial
Average edged down.
Yellen will speak again later on Thursday, after European
markets close, about the economic outlook and monetary policy.
"Of all the speakers we're getting, either from Davos or
from less ostentatious spots, the one I'm going to listen to
most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen," Societe
Generale's currency strategist Kit Juckes said.
"As the U.S. economy approaches full employment, as wages
rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed
dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises."
The dollar gained almost one percent from Thursday's lows
against a basket of currencies after Yellen's comments
that she and other policymakers expected to raise rates a few
times a year until 2019.
The affects appeared to be wearing off on Thursday, though,
as investors, desperate for further details on Trump's plans to
boost growth, remained cautious before the President-elect's
inauguration on Friday.
Euro zone government bonds were still moving in the
slipstream of Yellen's speech with benchmark German bond yields
spiking to one-month highs after U.S. equivalents
rose to their highest since Jan. 9.
OIL REBOUND
Earlier in Asia, short-term funding costs in China shot to
their highest in nearly 10 years on fears that liquidity was
tightening heading into the Lunar New Year holidays at the end
of this month.
"The market is typically short of liquidity ahead of the
Lunar New Year," said Gu Weiyong, chief investment officer at
bond-focused hedge fund Ucom Investment Co, adding that a cash
injection by the central bank was insufficient.
Bucking the trend of weaker Asian shares, Japan's Nikkei
stock index ended up 0.9 percent, helped by weaker yen
.
The pound rebounded above $1.23 on Thursday after a
wild few Brexit-fuelled days that has seen both its biggest rise
in decades against the dollar and two of its heaviest slumps in
months.
Crude oil prices regained some ground lost in the previous
session when the dollar strengthened as investors turned their
attention to upcoming government data on U.S. inventories. A
stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more
expensive for those holding other currencies.
U.S. crude added 0.8 percent to $51.50 per barrel,
after shedding 2.67 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude
rose 0.7 percent to $54.32 after slipping 2.79 percent.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; edting by Larry King)