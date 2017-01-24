* Dollar steadies after dip on Mnuchin strong dollar
comments
* Trump talks protectionism, border taxes rather than
stimulus
* Japanese shares pressured as yen highest in nearly 8 weeks
* Sterling dips briefly after UK court ruling on Brexit vote
* Gold, oil and bulk metals boosted by recent dollar decline
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 24 The dollar steadied on Tuesday,
recovering from a dip on fears that U.S. President Donald
Trump's focus on protectionism over fiscal stimulus suggested
his administration might be content to gain a competitive
advantage through a weaker currency.
The talk of trade wars came in the face of more data
pointing to a revival in activity worldwide. A survey of
Japanese manufacturing showed the fastest expansion in almost
three years, as French business activity hit a 5-1/2 year peak.
European stocks gained 0.3 percent as the upbeat
data combined with a 2-1/2 year high in commodity stocks and on
a 1 percent jump in Italian stocks following a merger deal for
two of its banks.
They made additional ground as Britain's top court ruled that
the UK government must get parliamentary approval to start the
Brexit process, though sterling briefly dipped on news
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland's assemblies would not have
to give their assent.
It was largely fine-tuning however. Both the euro and
sterling had already been pushed back by the dollar
as it clawed back from an overnight tumble that had taken
the dollar index below the 100 point threshold.
"Most of the PMIs around the world have been quite strong so
there is no bad news here, but the protectionism above stimulus
story (from Trump) has given the dollar bulls reason for pause,"
said Saxo bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy.
"The dollar rally needs to find some support pretty soon
otherwise we are facing a potentially serious correction."
Sentiment had taken a knock on Monday when U.S. Treasury
Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin told senators that he would
work to combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear
answer on whether he thought China was manipulating its yuan.
In written answers to a Senate Finance Committee, Mnuchin
also reportedly said an excessively strong dollar could be
negative in the short term.
The dollar duly skidded as far as 112.52 yen,
breaking last week's trough and the lowest since late November.
Its 1.7 percent loss on Monday was the largest since July 29
though it had recovered to stand at 113.21 yen by 1015 GMT.
SCEPTICISM GROWS
While Trump promised huge cuts in taxes and regulations on
Monday, he also formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal and talked of border tariffs.
"It's interesting that markets did not respond positively to
a reaffirmation of lower taxes and looser regulation,
reinforcing the impression that all the good news is discounted
for now," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.
"As week one in office gets underway, there is a growing
sense of scepticism, not helped by the tone of Friday's
inaugural address and subsequent spat with the media."
Doubts about exactly how much fiscal stimulus might be
forthcoming had helped Treasuries rally. Yields on 10-year notes
steadied at 2.42 percent in European trading, having
enjoyed the steepest single-day drop since Jan. 5 on Monday.
Two-year yields were around 1.16 percent,
narrowing the dollar's premium over the euro to 183 basis points
from a recent top of 207 basis points.
The recent drop in the dollar boosted industrial metals
including copper and iron ore, while gold was near two-month
high at $1,212 an ounce.
Oil prices edged up too as signs that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers were on track to meet output reduction goals largely
overshadowed a strong recovery in U.S. drilling.
U.S. crude futures added 45 cents to $53.19, while
Brent crude eased 50 cents to $55.71 a barrel.
