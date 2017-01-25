(Changes day to Wednesday in first par)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high
on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar
European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald
Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
Spanish bank Santander was among the big gainers in
Europe, its 4 percent rise in 2016 net profit giving its share
price a similar boost and leading the continent-wide rally in
bank stocks.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.2 percent to 433.59 points
, its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall
Street's main indices reached fresh peaks overnight.
Europe's index of 300 leading shares and Germany's
DAX both rose 1 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up
0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent, buoyed by data
showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15
months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk
of U.S. protectionism looms over the outlook.
U.S. futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.
On Tuesday the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose to
fresh record highs and the Dow Jones Industrials came
within 51 points of the elusive 20,000 mark.
"U.S. stocks have shown renewed signs of life this week, as
the market toyed with the idea of reigniting the 'Trump rally'
that we saw in the aftermath of the presidential election," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index.
Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward
with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil
pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental
actions in favour of expanding energy infrastructure.
He also met chief executives of the Big Three U.S.
automakers to push for more cars to be built in the United
States.
"Wednesday's key theme is the return of the 'Trump trade',"
Brooks said.
BOND YIELDS UP
The dollar snapped its recent losing streak and Treasury
yields firmed overnight as Trump shifted his focus back to
growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to
fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his
first few days in office.
The 10-year yield inched up to 2.48 percent,
recovering from its dip below 2.40 percent earlier in the week,
while the two-year yield held firm at 1.23 percent.
It was as low as 1.14 percent on Monday.
While the greenback moved in tandem with the snap back in
U.S. Treasury yields overnight, it struggled to make much
headway in Asian and European trading.
Lingering concerns about growing protectionism from the
Trump administration, and the potential negative effects on
global trade and growth, remained close to the surface.
"It has kept dollar/yen flat despite the S&P 500 hitting new
highs and Treasury yields edging up," Kit Juckes, head of FX
research at Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note on
Wednesday.
"There's no doubt that a major bout of protectionism-induced
risk aversion would be yen-supportive, as well as negative for a
bunch of currencies that depend on U.S. trade," he said.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 113.65 yen, and 0.1
percent against a basket of currencies. The euro was
unchanged at $1.0725, little-moved by a surprised fall in
German business morale this month.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose to a six-week high of 0.38
percent and France's benchmark 10-year yield hit a
one-year high of 0.95 percent, with bond prices
weighed down by the rally in stocks and new debt supply.
Sterling was steady at $1.2524 after Britain's
Supreme Court ruled that the government would need approval from
parliament before formally triggering the country's departure
from the European Union.
The decision overall was seen as clearing the way for Prime
Minister Theresa May to get on with launching Brexit talks.
Sterling has bounced 4 percent over the last week.
Oil prices gave back much of their overnight gains. Brent
futures dipped 0.5 percent to $55.13 per barrel, after
rising 0.4 percent overnight.
Renewed optimism over Trump's growth policies took the wind
out of a recent rally in safe-haven gold, which fell 0.6 percent
to $1,201 per ounce.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)