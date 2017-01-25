* Reflationary 'Trump trades' back on
By Jamie McGeever and Herbert Lash
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial
Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday and
world stocks hit 19-month highs on strong Japanese trade data,
stellar European corporate results and investor enthusiasm over
U.S. President Donald Trump.
The president's signing of numerous executive orders since
his inauguration on Friday reignited a rally that began after
his election victory in November. Trump marked the milestone
with a tweet: "Great!#Dow20K".
Investors said crossing the 20,000 mark was just a number,
but still nice to have.
"While the Dow hitting 20,000 is one of the least meaningful
data points on my screen, it does suggest that the equity rally
is pretty broad-based," said Michael Purves, chief global
strategist at Weeden & Co in New York.
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Asset Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin said the moment
was "like watching your odometer cross over 100,000 or peeking
up at the clock and noticing that it's exactly noon.
"There are no magic numbers but we like to pretend that
there are," Jacobsen said.
The iconic Dow index came within a point of the historic
20,000 level on Jan. 6 as investors banked on pro-growth
policies and tax cuts from the new Trump administration.
The renewed focus on Trump's policies to reflate the U.S.
economy didn't extend as much to bond and currency markets,
where U.S. yields only inched up and the dollar fell across the
board, particularly against a resurgent British pound.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.67 percent to 435.61 points
, its highest since June 2015.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.33 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 20,054.04, the S&P 500 gained 14.22
points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,294.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 41.94 points, or 0.75 percent, to 5,642.90.
The post-election rally on Wall Street had tempered in
recent days as investors focused on the White House's trade
protection pronouncements.
The stock move since Nov. 22, when the Dow first closed
above 19,000, has been spearheaded by financial stocks - with
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan together accounting
for about 20 percent of the gain.
The two banks have benefited as investors bet Trump's
expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise
in interest rates.
In Europe, In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
regional shares rose 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX
rose 1.89 percent to a fresh 18-month high, while
France's CAC 40 Index rose 1.17 percent.
Earlier in Japan, the Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent,
buoyed by data showing the country's exports rose for the first
time in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy
even as talk of U.S. protectionism looms over the outlook.
Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward
with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil
pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental
actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure.
He also met chief executives of the Big Three U.S.
automakers to push for more cars to be built in the United
States.
DOLLAR DOWN
Global bond yields rose as Trump shifted his focus back to
growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to
fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his
first few days in office.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
rose to 2.505 percent, with prices falling 8/32.
European yields rose further. Germany's 10-year Bund yield
hit a six-week high of 0.389 percent and France's
benchmark 10-year yield hit a one-year high of 0.95 percent
. Bond prices were weighed down by the rally in
stocks and new debt supply.
In currencies, the dollar failed to carry on its upward
momentum from Tuesday.
Lingering concerns about growing protectionism and the
potential negative effects on global trade and growth remained
close to the surface. In this environment, the outlook for the
Federal Reserve is murky.
The dollar fell 0.09 percent to 113.68 yen, and 0.22
percent against a basket of currencies. The euro was up
at $1.0734, shrugging off a surprised fall in German
business morale this month.
Oil prices reversed their overnight gains. Brent futures
dipped 0.7 percent to $55.05 per barrel, after rising
0.4 percent overnight.
