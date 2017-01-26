* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks
20,000
* Solid earnings, revitalised Trump trade boosts Wall Street
* USD subdued despite higher yields on protectionism woes
* Crude oil rebounds with dollar on defensive, gold drops
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 26 World stock markets climbed
strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of
a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street's record high Dow
Jones index.
MSCI's 46-country All World index was within
touching distance of its lifetime high as European stocks rose
0.5 percent to their highest since Dec. 2015, completing a
global loop after Asia's main bourses also saw a bumper session.
The 'Trump trade', based on hopes of U.S. stimulus reflating
growth, would appear to be back on - egged on by some impressive
corporate earnings, higher commodity prices and signals that
global growth is finally finding some traction.
A curious outlier was the dollar which was wallowing
near a seven-week low after losing its momentum this year and
taking a dislike to Trump's more controversial plans such as
building a wall on the border with Mexico.
There were no such concerns in bond markets. Ten-year U.S.
Treasury yields were back above 2.5 percent to their
highest of 2017 so far and the equivalent German
and French yields jumped to their highest levels in over a year.
"The reflation trades are being driven by two main things,"
said Neil Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes.
"Countries more willing to open the fiscal box and we are
awaiting Mr Trump's long-awaited tax cuts in mid-year. And
second is the prospect of ultra-loose monetary policy."
In commodities, crude oil prices also bounced as global
sentiment lifted and the dollar weakened, which helps non-U.S.
buyers of dollar-denominated raw materials.
U.S. crude was up 0.8 percent at $53.18 a barrel
after losing the same amount the previous day. Brent added 0.8
percent to $55.53 a barrel, while cooper hit a two month
high as a strike loomed at the world's biggest mine in Chile.
DON'T STOP ME DOW
The Dow had been flirting with 20,000 points for weeks so it
brought widespread cheer when it broke through. It only topped
19,000 in November and this was the second-shortest time on
record for the index to jump 1,000 points.
Europe's cross-country European STOXX 600 index was
trading 0.6 percent higher by 0945 GMT at its highest since
December 2015. Germany's DAX hit its highest since May
2015 and London's FTSE was near an all-time record.
Milan also showed little sign of nerves after Italy's
constitutional court on Wednesday opened the way for fresh
elections in the country this year, potentially in the summer.
Asian shares had a good day too. Japan's
Nikkei brushed aside a stronger yen to rise 1.7 percent,
Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.3 percent and Shanghai
edged up ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
"Today's excitement mainly comes from strong U.S. stocks
overnight, but people are also positive about Japanese
companies' earnings, especially machinery manufacturers," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Back in the currency markets, sterling hit a six-week high
after solid GDP data but then turned jumpy. The dollar index
, which tracks the greenback against six other top
currencies, clawed back from its overnight lows to stand flat on
the day.
"The problem that the greenback is having right now is two-
fold - first Trump has been talking down the currency and
second, his policies make foreign investors nervous," wrote
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset
Management.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Gareth Jones)