* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks
20,000
* Solid earnings, revitalised Trump trade boosts Wall Street
* USD perks up as yields also climb
* Crude oil rebounds with dollar on defensive, gold drops
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 26 World stock markets climbed
strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of
a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street's record high Dow
Jones index.
MSCI's 46-country All World index was within
touching distance of its lifetime high as European stocks
rose to their highest since Dec. 2015, completing a global loop
after Asia's main bourses also saw a bumper session.
The "Trump trade", based on hopes of U.S. stimulus reflating
growth, would appear to be back on - egged on by some impressive
corporate earnings, higher commodity prices and signs that
growth is finally finding some traction worldwide.
The Dow's record run looked set to continue later and
the curious outlier of recent weeks, the dollar, pushed
off seven-week low it had hit after Trump confirmed he was ready
to start building his controversial border wall with Mexico.
There were no such wrinkles in bond markets. Ten-year U.S.
Treasury yields were back above 2.53 percent to
their highest of 2017 so far and the equivalent German
and French yields jumped to their highest levels
in over a year.
"The reflation trades are being driven by two main things,"
said Neil Williams, chief economist at fund manager Hermes.
"Countries more willing to open the fiscal box and we are
awaiting Mr Trump's long-awaited tax cuts in mid-year. And
second is the prospect of ultra-loose monetary policy."
In commodities, crude oil prices also bounced as global
sentiment lifted and the dollar weakened, which helps non-U.S.
buyers of dollar-denominated raw materials.
U.S. crude was up 0.8 percent at $53.18 a barrel
after losing the same amount the previous day. Brent added 0.8
percent to $55.53 a barrel, while cooper hit a two-month
high as a strike loomed at the world's biggest mine in Chile.
DON'T STOP ME DOW
Wall Street traders were already sifting through results
from the likes of Ford, Caterpillar and Dow
Chemical. Service sector PMI numbers are also due later
to provide the macro temperature of the world's largest economy.
The Dow Index had been flirting with 20,000 points for weeks
so it brought widespread cheer - and cap brandishing - when it
broke through. It only topped 19,000 in November and this was
the second-shortest time on record to jump 1,000 points.
SEB investment management's global head of asset allocation
Hans Peterson said he was now taking stock following the moves.
"We are neutral on the U.S. (stocks)" he said. "We think it
is sort of stretched although not extremely stretched and not as
far as it has been, but (U.S. Treasury) yields are going up and
the dollar might be closer towards its turing point."
Europe's cross-country European STOXX 600 index was
trading 0.3 percent higher by 1300 GMT at its highest since
December 2015. Germany's DAX hit its highest since May
2015 and London's FTSE was near an all-time record.
Milan also showed little sign of nerves after
Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday opened the way for new
elections this year, potentially in the summer and one which
will be another populist battle.
Asian shares had a good day too. Japan's
Nikkei brushed aside a stronger yen to rise 1.7 percent,
Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.3 percent and Shanghai
edged up ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
"Today's excitement mainly comes from strong U.S. stocks
overnight, but people are also positive about Japanese
companies' earnings, especially machinery manufacturers," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Back in the currency markets, sterling hit a six-week high
after solid GDP data before fizzling. The dollar index,
which tracks the greenback against six other top currencies,
clawed back from its overnight lows to stand flat on the day.
"The problem that the greenback is having right now is two-
fold - first Trump has been talking down the currency and
second, his policies make foreign investors nervous," wrote
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset
Management.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Gareth Jones)