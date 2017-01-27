(Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline,
* Wall St stocks edge lower; U.S. Q4 GDP disappoints
* Dollar up for second day, U.S. bond yields fall
* European shares dip on banks, UBS results underwhelms
* Oil prices fall as focus shifts to U.S. output
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. dollar rose to a
one-week high against the yen on Friday on hopes U.S. President
Donald Trump's pro-growth policies will further bolster the
economy, and a key index of global equity markets slipped as
investors paused after a recent rally.
U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped as data showing
disappointing U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred
buying of U.S. government debt, while oil prices retreated as
investors focused on production increases in the United States.
The greenback has climbed for two straight days, pulling it
back from seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies,
on the view it would gain from a rise in border tariffs, tax
reform and future spending.
Karl Schamotta, director of global product & market strategy
at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, said increasing
expectations of tax reforms and fiscal stimulus, which support
the dollar, are temporarily soothing concerns about Trump's
stance on trade protectionism.
"The heavily abstracted threat of a trade war is unlikely to
shake investor confidence until the reality arrives," Schamotta
said.
The dollar pared some gains after data showed U.S. economic
growth slowed more than expected to 1.9 percent in the fourth
quarter due to weak exports.
Latin American currencies strengthened after the U.S. GDP
data damped expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle in the
coming months.
The Mexican peso, which slumped on Thursday after the
White House said Trump wants a 20 percent tax on imports from
Mexico to pay for a wall on their shared border, strengthened
around 1 percent.
The dollar was up 0.51 percent against the yen to 115.1
and was up 0.2 percent to 100.58 against a basket of six
major currencies.
On Wall Street, stocks were slightly lower at the open as
investors took a breather following the Dow Jones Industrial
Average's three-day winning streak spurred by pro-growth
optimism and rosy corporate earnings.
"The market has had a strong, solid rally and there's a
pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other
catalysts that could move the market," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.68 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 20,088.23, the S&P 500 lost 2.52
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,294.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,653.88.
The weakness on Wall Street weighed on MSCI's world index
, which tracks shares in 46 countries. The index
was down 0.12 percent.
European shares eased with UBS dragging bank stocks
lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain's
biggest supermarket Tesco surged after a 3.7 billion-pound
takeover of a supplier.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4
percent at 366.04.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors
reached for U.S. government debt following the disappointing
fourth-quarter GDP data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1
basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a
four-week high reached on Thursday.
Oil prices slipped, giving up gains from earlier in the day,
as the market shifted its focus towards production increases in
the United States and away from efforts by OPEC and other
producers to support prices by cutting supplies.
Brent crude was down 1.14 percent at $55.6 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down 0.91 percent at $53.29.
Gold fell and was on track for its first weekly loss of the
year as persistent dollar strength prompted some traders to cash
in on this week's rally to two-month highs. On Friday, spot gold
was little changed at $1,188.4.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York
and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)