* U.S. stocks sell off as Trump orders spark concern over
agenda
* Dollar dips vs yen; euro down on German inflation
undershoot
* Gold edges higher on uncertainty created by Trump
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Equity markets fell across the
world on Monday and the dollar slipped against the safe-haven
yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump stirred
concerns about the impact of the U.S. president's policies on
global trade and the economy.
Stocks fell about 1 percent on Wall Street and Europe after
Trump's executive orders on Friday to bar Syrian refugees and
suspend travel to the United States from seven countries put the
spotlight back on his protectionist bent.
The dollar fell against the yen as investors sought the
traditional security of the Japanese currency and gold edged
higher amid the heightened political uncertainty. Spot gold
rose 0.73 percent to $1,197.10 an ounce, while the
dollar slipped 1.03 percent to 113.87 yen.
The negative reaction to Trump's orders put Wall Street's
main indexes on course for their worst day in more than three
months.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 16.4 percent from
multi-year lows though the index, known as Wall Street's "fear
gauge," only rose to a one-week high.
Investor enthusiasm over expectations of a pro-business
Trump agenda, especially tax and regulatory reform, had spurred
a rally on equity markets, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge
fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"Those two things were most important," Meckler said. "We
seem totally caught up now in immigration reform and travel
restrictions. Those are not things the business community is
necessarily excited about."
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
1.14 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of
leading pan-European stocks fell 0.99 percent. In Japan, the
Nikkei fell 0.5 percent and Australian shares
slid 0.9 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
208.23 points, or 1.04 percent, to 19,885.55. The S&P 500
lost 25.28 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,269.41 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 78.07 points, or 1.38 percent, to
5,582.71.
The euro slipped to a 11-day low against the dollar after
German inflation data came in slightly weaker than expected and
took some pressure off the European Central Bank to wind down
its stimulus program.
The euro fell 0.05 percent to $1.0689.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed ahead of policy meetings
of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy
week of data that culminates with Friday's jobs report for
January.
The Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note gained
2/32 in price to yield 2.4715 percent.
Germany's 10-year yields dipped to 0.44
percent after inflation hit a 3 1/2-year high but, at 1.9
percent on the year, slightly undershot forecasts.
Oil prices fell as news of another weekly increase in U.S.
drilling activity spread concern over rising output just as many
of the world's oil producers are trying to comply with a deal to
pump less to try to prop up prices.
The number of active U.S. oil rigs rose to the highest since
November 2015 last week, according to Baker Hughes data, showing
drillers are taking advantage of oil prices above $50 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices were down 37
cents at $55.15 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures traded
down 59 cents at $52.58.
Reporting by Herbert Lash