* French yields fall on latest polls
* Trump 'State of the Union' address in focus
* Dollar flat
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Feb 27 French 10-year bond yields hit a
one-month low on Monday, pushing other euro zone sovereign
yields lower, while a more cautious mood hung over world stock
markets and the dollar, both of which struggled for clear
direction.
The fall in French bond yields came as polls showed centrist
Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right candidate Marine Le
Pen in May's presidential election runoff, relieving some fears
that have built up in recent weeks among investors.
"Macron gained further support in the polls," said DZ Bank
rates strategist Rene Albrecht. "Another important point is that
it looks like Hamon and Melenchon won't merge, so there is less
of a chance that we will have a left-wing candidate that could
outpace Macron or Fillon."
Hard-left candidates Benoit Hamon and Jean-Luc Melenchon
have said they are discussing cooperation in their bid for the
presidency but are seen struggling to find a common platform.
World stocks and the dollar trod water, while U.S. Treasury
yields recovered some ground following last week's decline, the
steepest weekly fall in months.
In Europe, the French-led fall in bond yields and tightening
of spreads over Germany were the most notable moves at the start
of a week in which U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the
Union address on Tuesday will loom large.
Trump is expected to unveil some elements of his plans to
cut taxes in his joint address to Congress.
France's 10-year bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to a
one-month low of 0.90 percent, outperforming euro
zone peers. Safe-haven German bond yields edged
higher, narrowing the gap between French peers to around 70
basis points, its tightest level in just over a week.
Fears about the French election had pushed the yield gap to
around 84 bps last week - the highest since late 2012.
Benchmark Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields all fell
between 3 and 5 basis points.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose 2 basis points to 2.335
percent. On Friday it hit a five-week low of 2.31
percent, and last week's fall of nearly 11 basis points was the
steepest weekly decline since July last year.
YIELDS, DOLLAR EYE TRUMP, YELLEN
It was also a mixed bag in stocks. Benchmark European
markets were flat, Asian bourses fell and U.S. futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street .
"This morning's moves follow what was a fairly cautious end
to the week on Friday for markets," said Jim Reid, markets
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
MSCI's benchmark world stock index slipped 0.1 percent to
444.53 points, on course for its first
consecutive daily fall for three weeks. On Thursday, it hit a
record high of 447.67 points.
The index of the leading 300 European stocks was
flat on the day at 1,457 points. Euro zone stocks performed
better, with the index of leading 50 shares up 0.3
percent, lifted by a 0.8 percent rise in bank stocks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent, near the day's lows and
following Friday's 0.7 percent fall.
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.9 percent lower, hitting a
2-1/2 week low on concerns that a stronger yen would crimp
corporate earnings.
Though U.S. stocks clawed their way to a higher close on
Friday, major indices spent much of that day's session in
negative territory, suggesting increased caution.
Yet it was the Dow's 11th consecutive record high on Friday,
which is the longest such run since 1987.
In currencies, the dollar was flat on an index basis.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.0580, but the dollar
was 0.1 percent higher against the yen at 112.30 yen and
sterling was down 0.3 percent at $1.2430.
In addition to Trump's address to Congress, rates and the
dollar will take their cue this week from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's speech on Friday.
"In order for the Fed to really have the option of hiking
next month, Yellen will have to make a much stronger case
relative to what's been said recently," Deutsche's Reid said.
In commodities, Brent crude rose 1.15 percent to
$56.62 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was
up 0.8 percent at $54.42 per barrel as a global supply glut
appeared to ease.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Catherine Evans)