By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 23 Euro zone stocks and bonds
rallied on Thursday as banks snapped up almost quarter of a
trillion euros of interest-free European Central Bank cash in
what the ECB hopes will be the last outing for one of its main
crisis-fighting tools.
Banks took a whooping 233 billion euros ($251.31 billion) at
the ECB's TLTRO (targeted long-term refinancing operation), over
100 billion more than had been forecast, fanning hopes of
another spending stampede by market bulls.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.25 percent
with Frankfurt, Paris and Milan up as
much as 0.6 percent and Wall Street set to open higher
ahead of a key test of Donald Trump's policymaking ability.
Highly indebted Italy, Spain and Portugal and euro zone bank
also saw their bonds rally, as analysts bet that they would be
the first items on the shopping list of many of the 474 banks
that had taken the ECB money.
"That (TLTRO) was a policy designed for extraordinary times,
we are not in them now," said Nick Gartside, JP Morgan Asset
Management's international CIO for fixed income.
Markets showed no lasting reaction to Europe's latest terror
attack, which for the second time in 10 years had seen the
region's financial centre, London, targeted.
These attacks, including in France, Germany and Belgium last
year as well those in London and Madrid more than 10 years ago,
have made little impact on economic confidence or financial
markets in isolation.
Sterling started steady and then climbed swiftly
above $1.25 as more-resilient-than-expected UK retail sales data
proved that Britain's consumers aren't being cowered by looming
Brexit negotiations and rising inflation.
The dollar was also creeping higher with attention
firmly whether or not Trump will get his highly-publicised
healthcare changes to roll back 'Obamacare' passed by U.S.
lawmakers.
"What we are getting this week is a questioning of how much
of the risk rally is predicated on future Trump policy," said
Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State Street
Global Markets.
"There are concerns that this vote (on healthcare reform)
will be a litmus test of how much fiscal expansion he can get
through."
After losing 3.5 percent in the past 10 days, the dollar was
roughly steady at 111.05 yen. It gained as much 0.1 percent to
$1.0786 per euro and hovered 0.1 percent higher against the
basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength.
IRON SLAM
In commodities markets, the focus remained on iron ore
prices in China as they followed up a 16 percent slump on
Wednesday by falling to their lowest in more than two months.
Pressure came from a continued slide in steel and simmering
concerns about demand in China, the world's top consumer. The
most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed down 1.9 percent at 580.50 yuan ($84).
The risk rally elsewhere saw gold dip however and oil
rebounded, after touching its lowest since November overnight on
data that showed U.S. inventories, already at a record high,
grew by far more than forecast.
Analysts said oil had found technical support and was being
pushed up as traders took new long positions after the overnight
low, but supply concerns kept the gains in check.
U.S. crude added 0.75 percent to $48.40 a barrel and
global benchmark Brent climbed 0.7 percent to $50.99.
With several major currency pairs steadying after a week of
losses for the dollar, the biggest FX mover of the day was
Australia's dollar, down half a percent on the back of
nerves in China's money market and a slump in prices for its
iron ore exports.
The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.7046 after
its central bank held interest rates at a record low 1.75
percent, and reiterated it would remain there for a
"considerable" period of time.
TRUMP TEST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
had advanced 0.2 percent overnight.
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher too, as a
weaker yen offset a political scandal over the relationship of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife with a Japanese
nationalist education group that bought state-owned
land.
China's CSI 300 rose early on hopes that index
compiler MSCI may include A-shares in its indices, but those
gains were lost as money began flowing out of the mainland
market through link to the Hong Kong exchange.
Wall Street futures were pointing to modest gains, though it
was likely to be tense going ahead of the Trump policy test.
On Wednesday the Nasdaq jumped 0.5 percent and the
S&P 500 closed 0.2 percent higher, while the Dow Jones
was flat, after all three touched their lowest levels in
about five weeks earlier in the session.
Trump has been trying to rally support for his plan to
repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, Democratic former president
Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation.
Trump and Republican leaders of the House of Representatives
have said they were making progress in their efforts to win over
conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the
legislation. They plan a vote on the bill, Trump's first major
legislation since he took office, later on Thursday.
"If he can't push through the bill, it would further damage
stocks. It also raises the risk of his other policies, like tax
cuts, being delayed," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
($1 = 0.9271 euros)
(Additional reporting by John Geddie in London and Nichola
Saminather in Singapore; editing by Richard Lough)