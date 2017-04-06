* Focus on Trump Xi meeting in Florida
* Jobless claims hit lowest in 2 years
* Caution as Fed talks of paring balance sheet
* Czech crown rises 1.5 pct vs euro after cap scrapped
* Nikkei carves out 3-month trough, China PMI disappoints
* Oil steadies, coking coal surges
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 6 Stocks staged a cautious fight
back on Thursday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S.
President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping,
the first between the two world leaders.
Risk appetite stabilised, having been soured by signs the
Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this
year and that the chances of early U.S. fiscal stimulus may be
evaporating.
Wall Street's main markets barely budged as they reopened
, though there was encouragement from jobs market data as
weekly jobless claims posted their largest drop in almost two
years.
Europe's big bourses were also starting to turn
green, having been down almost 1 percent earlier at one point
and facing their worst day in over a month.
"I would say there is a general mood of caution although it
would probably be too strong to say it's risk off," said Societe
Generale strategist Alvin Tan.
"The reality is U.S. equity markets have been going sideways
for a while and Treasury yields have been trading towards the
low end of the year's range."
In the currency markets, the dollar was idling after a brief
push, leaving the drama to the Czech crown
which saw its biggest rise since 2011 as the central bank
scrapped its long-held FX cap versus the euro.
Topping the agenda between Trump and Xi in Florida later
will be whether Trump makes good on his threat to use U.S.-China
trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in its
nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea.
Nerves were not helped when U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander
Admiral Scott Swift said any decision on a pre-emptive attack
against North Korea would be up to Trump.
Lingering fears of a possible trade war had also kept Asian
markets on edge. Hopes of near-term U.S. fiscal stimulus were
also bruised as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan
said there was no consensus on tax reform and that it would take
longer to accomplish than healthcare.
WHIPLASH
Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst was
almost back to flat but the overnight falls meant MSCI's
46-country world index remained 0.2 percent lower and on course
for its fourth fall in five sessions.
"Most portfolio managers think equities are the most
overbought in 20 years and so anything that creates some kind of
concern, well, it is an excuse to take profits," said Pictet
Asset Management's chief strategist Luca Paolini.
He was referring to minutes of the Fed's last meeting that
showed most of the U.S. central bank's policymakers thought it
should begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this
year, earlier than many had expected.
Some Fed members also "viewed equity prices as quite high
relative to standard valuation measures," a rare comment on
asset levels that also caught investors off guard.
Wall Street's steady start came after the Dow posted
its largest intra-day downside reversal in 14 months on
Wednesday in reaction to the Fed.
Japan's Nikkei then hit its lowest since early
December overnight.
Australia's index also lost 0.5 percent. Shanghai
made marginal gains but a private survey of China's
service sector showed activity expanded at its slowest pace in
six months in March.
"We were hit by a bucket of cold water," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"Signs that the Fed could pare its balance sheet are
shocking enough, but the mood was exacerbated as the Fed touched
upon stock valuations, which is very rare."
Treasuries rallied, with yields on 10-year bonds back at
2.34 percent and threatening to clear a chart
barrier at 2.30 percent. Comments from ECB head Mario Draghi
that the euro zone still needed stimulus also nudged its yields
back towards multi-week lows.
Among emerging market currencies, the rand remained
vulnerable amid political uncertainty though the Czech central
bank's move to scrap its FX cap saw the crown jump
almost 1.5 percent. That was far more modest than expected
however.
In commodity markets, oil ticked higher on track for a
fourth consecutive daily gain, after recovering from losses
triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude was up 13 cents at $51.286 a barrel,
while Brent made 20 cents to $54.56.
Easily the biggest mover this week has been coking coal,
which surged 43 percent on Singapore-listed futures after
Cyclone Debbie slammed into top supplier Australia, crippling
exports of the steelmaking fuel.
