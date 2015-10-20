* European stocks dip, Euro off 10-day low after solid ECB
bank lending data
* China stocks hit near 2-month as recovery continues
* Loonie steadies after surprise election win for Liberals
* China uncertainty weigh on metals
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 20 European shares fell for the
first time in four days on Tuesday and the euro kicked away from
a 10-day low as solid euro zone bank lending data cooled
expectations of another jolt of European Central Bank stimulus
this week.
The 0.5 percent decline in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index and what looked set to be a subdued start for
Wall Street took the shine off after recovering Chinese
stock markets touched a nearly two-month high.
The dollar meanwhile fell for the first time in four
days as the euro and the Canadian dollar, which
had been knocked overnight by a shock majority election victory
for the Liberal party, both rebounded.
The quarterly lending data from the ECB ahead of its meeting
on Thursday was the principal driver for the euro's bounce, and
for the reversal in Europe's stocks and bonds after what had
been a positive start.
It dampened bets the euro zone's central bank will ramp up
its 1 trillion euro asset purchase programme, this week at
least, showing that euro zone banks had loosened their lending
standards more than expected over the last few months despite
the recent global market volatility.
Companies' demand for loans also rose, albeit by less than
expected, and a "further considerable increase" was predicted in
the coming months, the ECB said, as well as more easing of
banks' lending rules.
"Anything that continues to send the signal that the impact
of QE is still coming through is going to support the (ECB)
hawks and their wait-and-see view," said Gilles Moec, Europe
Economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"I'm just worried that we are looking at everything through
the rear view mirror ... I'm not saying that QE is not working,
but the issue is that since the ECB decided to do QE things have
changed in the world, and not for the better."
The data came after ECB Governing Council member Christian
Noyer, who is the bank's most experienced voice, said late on
Monday that the bank's quantitative easing programme was "well
calibrated" and did not need to be adjusted.
Commodity markets were also trying taking advantage of the
weaker dollar following a tough start to the week, with mixed
success.
Brent crude was a touch higher at $48.68, having
dropped $1.85 a barrel, or 3.7 percent, on Monday, while U.S.
light crude was up 20 cents at $46.09 after a similar
fall.
Copper, nickel and aluminium however were heading
for their third straight days of falls driven by persistent
concerns about lacklustre global demand and oversupply.
LOONIE FINE-TUNES
The Canadian dollar, known as the loonie, steadied at
C$1.3020 to the dollar after slumping almost 1 percent
overnight after the Liberal party's shock outright election
victory. The Liberals have promised more public spending and
tougher environmental rules -- Canada has one of the world's
'dirtiest' oil industries.
"It's a big surprise that it's a majority government and of
course it's a Liberal government," said John Hardy, head of FX
strategy at Saxo bank in Copenhagen, who didn't expect the CAD
to hold up for long.
"The dollar is just meandering about now so I think the
market just feels very uncertain about what to do in the current
set of circumstances (regarding the Federal Reserve's next move)
and is probably waiting passively for the ECB on Thursday too."
There could be clues to the Fed's intentions later with
chair Janet Yellen due to speak. U.S. investors were already
digesting the latest barrage of quarterly company results in
what has been a jittery start to earnings season.
After more disappointment on Monday from Morgan Stanley,
Exxon and IBM , mobile phone giant
Verizon offered some solace, reporting a 5 percent rise
in revenues, albeit aided by heavy promotions.
In Asia overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan shed 0.35 percent although
Shanghai shares gained on hopes an imminent Chinese
five-year economic plan will include more support measures.
It was their fourth straight day of gains but came amid an
otherwise lacklustre performance by emerging markets.
China's yuan "ticks all the right boxes" for inclusion in
the International Monetary Fund's SDR list of global reserve
currencies, the biggest international bank in China, HSBC, said
in a new report.
The United States had also called on China on Monday to
allow its currency to appreciate further as a crucial support to
the world's second-biggest economy in rebalancing its economy.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Catherine Evans)