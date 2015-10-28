(Corrects Apple profit to $53.4 billion in paragraph 4)

* Euro shares rise as Riksbank boosts QE

* Caution caps moves ahead of Fed decision

* Aussie hits 3-week low after soft inflation data

* Crude oil stuck near 2-month lows

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 28 European stocks rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank increased its bond buying while other assets were steady as investors wait to see if the Federal Reserve will clarify its rate hike plans later.

The Fed is set to keep U.S. rates at their long-term record lows and may struggle to convince sceptical economists that they could still go up before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds.

The Riksbank's decision to ramp up its asset purchases by another $7.6 billion underscored just how much the Fed would be going against the flow if it raised rates, and was the first reaction to what looks set to be another increase in ECB stimulus in December.

Wall Street is seen snapping a two-day run of modest falls when it reopens. All eyes will be on how Apple performs after hefty sales of new iPhones allowed it to record the biggest corporate full-year profit ever, $53.4 billion.

Attention was otherwise firmly focused on what signal the U.S. Fed will send later when it concludes a two-day meeting.

Markets currently only see around a 30 percent chance it will raise rates this year and economists at Barclays said they expected only minor changes from last month, when the Fed flagged uncertainty about inflation and the global outlook.

"The central bankers are kind of a community of the willing to remain accommodative with their policies so I would not expect the Fed to diverge," added Didier Duret, chief investment officer at ABN Amro.

The dollar was biding its time ahead of the Fed's statement at 1800 GMT. The dollar basket was close to a 2-1/2-month high at 96.865 as the ECB's easing hints kept the euro pinned at $1.1050 and the yen barely budged at 120.35 yen to the dollar.

ECB chief economist Peter Praet repeated that there were no "taboos" in terms of the measures it could take at its next meeting in December, though two members of the bank's more "hawkish" flank said they saw no reason for additional QE.

Oil underscored the problems central banks face in lifting ultra-low global inflation, with both Brent and U.S. crude notching more than one-month lows before clawing back to $47.12 and $43.57 respectively ahead of U.S. trading.

ECB SIGNAL

The Riksbank's move was one of the most eye-catching of the day. Seeking to head off a sharp rise in the crown, it increased its bond buying and suggested it could keep Swedish interest rates negative for longer than originally envisaged.

That sent Sweden's 10-year government bond yields to two-month lows and pushed Stockholm's stock market towards a two-month high. The crown also briefly hit a two-month low against the euro before a sprightly rebound.

"They (Riksbank) increased QE and that was in reaction to the ECB's signal on (increasing) QE," said Manuel Oliveri an FX Strategist at Crédit Agricole. "ECB easing is putting pressure on others too."

Corporate results also helped push European stocks higher , with brewing giant Heineken topping the FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard with a near 4 percent rise after reporting strong sales.

Volkswagen jumped 3.5 after its results came in better than feared following its recent emissions test cheating scandal.

Asia trading had a cautious feel overnight.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent as Shanghai stocks lost 1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and Indonesia's dropped 1.4 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting following the previous day's fall.

Finance and insurance stocks had again weighed on Chinese indexes, as investors continued to digest weak bank earnings and deposit rate liberalisation, while U.S.-China tensions rumbled on over naval patrols in the South China Sea.

The Australian dollar dropped to a three-week low after soft inflation data paved the way for a further interest rate cut, possibly as soon as the central bank's Nov. 3 policy meeting.

It struggled near $0.7131, having lost about 1 percent on the day. Commodity currencies such as the Canadian dollar were also hit by the overnight slide in oil prices. It steadied at C$1.3236 after a 0.9 percent pop up.

Metals prices retreated and MSCI's benchmark emerging market index fell for a third straight day, though there was some welcome respite for Russia's rouble after a run of heavy falls.

U.S. treasury yields, meanwhile, were a shade higher as bond traders squared up ahead of the Fed. At the same time bets on more ECB stimulus pushed the equivalent yields on German Bunds to a six month low. ($1 = 8.4215 Swedish crowns)

(Editing by Alison Williams)