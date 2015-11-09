* Euro shares a touch lower as weak China data adds to Fed
nerves Wall Street expected to open 0.3 percent low
* Dollar index drifts back from 7-mth high, bond yields up
* Softer dollar helps commodities, China dents copper
* China, Japan shares up, Australian, S.Korean stocks down
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 9 The dollar took a breather on
Monday after surging to a seven-month high, while emerging,
commodity and bond markets were jittery after strong U.S. jobs
data boosted bets for a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
European and Asian shares both
started the week in a subdued mood as a fresh batch of soft
Chinese trade data added to the uncertainty
surrounding what is increasingly expected to be the Fed's first
hike in almost a decade.
By contrast, Tokyo's Nikkei index leapt 2 percent as
the yen fell sharply against the dollar, and hopes for
more stimulus following weak data from Beijing saw Chinese
stocks jump 1.5 percent, but they were exceptions.
Wall Street was expected to start 0.3 percent lower
while a solid rebound in German exports failed
to prevent traders in Europe cashing in some profits after
bourses there hit 2-1/2 month highs last week.
French carmaker Renault also helped drive the
region lower as its shares slid 2 percent after the country's
prime minister, Manuel Valls, said on Sunday the government did
not want the firm to merge with Japanese partner Nissan.
"Market participants are of the view (after strong U.S. jobs
data on Friday) that the worries about the global economy are
overdone but then this weekend we saw some disappointment in the
China exports," said Emile Cardon, a strategist at Rabobank in
the Netherlands.
"Emerging markets are in the doldrums again and that is
having a negative impact on sentiment."
The dollar also saw some modest profit-taking against
the euro and sterling during the European morning
after its post-payrolls surge, although it continued to squeeze
higher against the yen.
It had advanced to a 2-1/2-month peak of 123.49 yen.
The euro was higher at $1.0772 having struck a 6-month
trough of $1.0704 on Friday.
However, downward pressure on the euro is unlikely to
dissipate any time soon. Four policymakers at the European
Central Bank who spoke to Reuters said a consensus was forming
there to take its deposit rate -- the rate it charges banks to
park money -- deeper into negative territory in December.
"Let's go for a big cut," said one Governing Council member,
who asked not to be named. Another said the deposit rate could
go from -0.20 percent to -0.50 percent or even -0.70 percent.
EMERGING PRESSURE
Emerging Asian currencies and stocks, which took
the brunt of some heavy global selling over August and September
were back in the firing line as the prospect of a Fed hike next
month loomed ever larger.
There was little in terms of U.S. data on the slate to get
economists excited but it wasn't only Beijing's trade data that
was nagging at China watchers.
In its bi-annual economic outlook report, the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reiterated its
view that the world's second biggest economy would continue to
slow and cautioned that the government's stimulus was not
sustainable over the longer run.
India's rupee slumped to its weakest in more than
six weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heavy defeat in
Bihar's state election raised concerns that the government would
struggle to pass policy reforms that markets have been hoping
for.
The Philippine peso also hit a six-year low. The
South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and
the Thai baht touched one-month troughs. Indonesia's
rupiah fell to its weakest in more than two weeks.
After the U.S. jobs data, which saw the largest gain in jobs
since last December and the unemployment rate fall to 5.0
percent, it lowest since April 2008, interest rates
futures were now pricing in a 70 percent probability that the
U.S. central bank will raise borrowing costs next month.
Treasury yields continued to creep higher in Europe after
soaring on Friday. The key 2-year yield, the most
sensitive to a near-term rate hike, was at a 5-1/2-year high of
0.8982.
Europe's benchmark German Bund yields were being dragged
higher too, while Portuguese government bond yields hit a
10-week high after leftist parties agreed to form an alternative
government to try to oust the centre-right in a vote this week.
There was also uncertainty in neighbouring Spain, where
Catalonia's regional assembly voted on Monday in favour of a
resolution to split from Spain, energising a drive towards
independence.
Among commodities, the strength of the dollar remained the
key theme. London copper slipped further below the $5,000 mark
towards a six-year low, after the China trade data underlined
struggling growth in the world's top metals user.
Spot gold struggled near a 3-month low of $1,084.90
an ounce, though oil prices rebounded on bargain hunting as OPEC
said it expected global demand to remain strong next year.
Brent crude had bounced 1.7 percent to $48.23 a
barrel by 1225 GMT while U.S crude was up 1.6 percent at
$45.02 a barrel.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)