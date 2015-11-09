* Wall Street down in early trading
* U.S. oil prices slip, bond yields edge up
(Updates with New York market openings, changes dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 9 World equity indexes fell and
U.S. oil prices weakened on Monday as disappointing trade data
in world No. 2 economy China stoked concerns over weakening
global growth.
Data showed China's October exports fell for a fourth month,
while imports also dropped, leaving the nation with a record
high trade surplus of $61.64 billion. The United
States is one of China's biggest trade partners.
Also not boding well for world growth, the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development cut its 2015 global growth
forecast again. But it said the U.S. Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates as the U.S. economic recovery gains steam.
Recent data showing robust U.S. job growth has boosted bets
for a long-anticipated December rate hike by the Fed.
"Market participants are of the view (after strong U.S. jobs
data on Friday) that the worries about the global economy are
overdone but then this weekend we saw some disappointment in the
China exports," said Emile Cardon, a strategist at Rabobank in
the Netherlands.
At 10:53 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
164.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to 17,745.75, the S&P 500
lost 19.18 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,080.02 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 43.50 points, or 0.85 percent, to
5,103.62.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.7
percent, while European shares also were down 0.7
percent.
Weak Chinese trade data and concerns over rising supplies
weighed on oil prices, offsetting comments out of OPEC that it
expected global demand to remain strong next year.
Brent crude for December delivery was flat, while
December U.S. crude slipped 25 cents to $44.06 after
falling nearly five percent last week.
A report saying the European Central Bank was forming a
consensus to cut its deposit interest rate further into negative
territory in December caused the euro to slip against the
dollar.
The euro briefly returned to its Friday lows, the
currency's weakest against the greenback since mid-April.
"If you want to get a bigger bang for your buck, a broader
euro weakening story rather than one that just (weakens the
euro) against the dollar, then the ECB has to do some of the
work as well," said Alan Ruskin, global co-head of FX research
at Deutsche Bank. "I think it all fits with the divergence
story."
Yields on U.S. government debt continued to gain, with
expectations of a December rate hike increasing. Benchmark
10-year yields were last at 2.36 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Dion Rabouin and Abhiram
Nandakumar; Editing by Bernadette Baum)