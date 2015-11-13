* U.S. stocks down after weak retail sales
* Commodity prices extend losses
* U.S. bond yields fall
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Global stock indexes fell on
Friday as copper slid to a six-year low on increasing worries
over slower economic growth in China and a glut in supply.
Weaker-than-expected October retail sales weighed on U.S.
stocks in early trading, while U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
their lowest in a week after the retail data. Oil prices
extended recent losses as supply concerns persisted.
The move in copper follows data out of China this week that
pointed to weakness in that economy, including industrial output
hitting a seven-month low in October.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
earlier hit $4,787.50 a tonne. The metal used in power and
construction was last down 0.4 percent at $4,805, and is down
more than 3 percent this week so far.
The supply of copper could tighten as mining firms cut back
on capital expenditures, said James Butterfill, head of Research
& Investment Strategy at ETF Securities.
"We expect miners to continue to cut capex, which raises
concerns over their longer-term profitability," he said.
The MSCI all-country world index lost 1
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent and
was down 2.9 percent for the week and set for its biggest weekly
loss in 10.
Along with the retail data, a disappointing forecast from
Cisco hurt sentiment in the U.S. stock market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 142.04 points,
or 0.81 percent, to 17,306.03, the S&P 500 lost 15.81
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,030.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.99 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,952.09.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile
purchases.
"People's confidence that the consumer can somehow offset
this industrial recession that we've had is really being shaken
to the core with the disappointing numbers from some of these
major retailers," said James Abate, CIO of Centre Funds.
The day's data reinforced the view of modest economic growth
and tame inflation, pushing U.S. bond yields down.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
12/32 in price with a yield of 2.276 percent.
The dollar edged higher against major currencies as
investors focused on expectations the Federal Reserve still may
raise interest rates in December.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of world currencies, rose 0.4 percent, moving
it closer to ending the week in the black.
The dollar has fallen this week as profit-taking on short
positions sent it lower.
On Thursday various Fed officials lined up behind a likely
December interest rate hike.
Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second-in-command, noted that the
central bank could move next month to raise interest rates,
while New York Fed President William Dudley said the risk of
waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of
moving too soon to normalize rates.
Oil prices fell on more concerns about swelling stocks.
Brent crude was down 28 cents at $4.78 per barrel
and was on track for roughly a 7 percent weekly loss, while U.S.
crude fell by $1.06 to $40.69 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Ailstair Smout in London, Abhiram
Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones and Nick
Zieminski)