By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Nov 16 European shares reversed early
losses on Monday and the safe-haven yen fell against the dollar
with analysts seeing no long-term economic impact from Friday's
attacks in Paris.
Asian shares hit six-week lows as investors bought
traditionally safe investments, including gold, the yen and
low-risk government debt.
However, gold came off the day's highs, falls in bond yields
moderated and the yen lost ground against the dollar.
"I don't want to say that we have got used to these things,
but the markets have learnt to realise that the attacks tend to
have very limited impact upon the economy and markets,"
Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said.
Oil prices rose as France launched large-scale air strikes
against Islamic State targets in Syria following the attacks
that killed more than 130 people in the French capital.
U.S. stock index futures turned positive,
indicating Wall Street was likely to open higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index opened
lower, dragged down by travel and leisure stocks, before
turning positive as miners and energy stocks rose. The index was
last up 0.11 percent. Paris's CAC 40 index, however,
fell 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell nearly 1.5 percent, its biggest daily fall
since Sept. 29, and was last down 1.2 percent.
Leading the losers was Japan's Nikkei stock index,
which tumbled nearly 1.1 percent, nearly wiping out last week's
gains as data showed the economy slipped back into recession in
the July to September quarter.
It contracted at a 0.8 percent annualised rate. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent contraction.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.9 percent.
The widely tracked CBOE volatility index or "fear gauge"
hit its highest level since Oct. 2.
Chinese stocks bucked the trend in Asia, however, reversing
early losses to end higher. The CSI300 index of the
largest-listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5
percent while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.7 percent.
Yields on safe-haven two-year German bonds hit
a record low of -0.382 percent and was last at -0.36 percent,
slightly higher on the day.
Ten-year German yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, edged up to 0.57 percent, reversing falls
after the EU statistics agency revised October inflation to 0.1
percent year-on-year from an estimated zero.
U.S. Treasury yields fell. Ten-year yields were
last down 2.1 bps at 2.26 percent, having hit 2.241 percent in
Asian trade.
In currency markets, the euro initially hit a
6-1/2-month low against the safe-haven yen before recovering to
trade up 0.1 percent at flat at 132.03 yen.
The single currency was last down 0.5 percent at $1.0725,
having hit $1.0674 last week on expectations the European
Central Bank will step up quantitative easing (QE).
"Ultimately, the Fed/ECB divergence will be the focus, with
markets already pricing in a 10-basis-point deposit rate cut by
the ECB and extension of the QE programme," Credit Agricole FX
strategist, Manuel Oliveri, said.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies and 0.4 percent against the yen.
MIDDLE EAST
Markets in the Middle East, which trade on Sunday, were hit
hard, though part of that decline was due to last week's drop in
oil prices. Saudi Arabia's stock index hit a 35-month
low on Sunday while stocks in Dubai and Egypt hit their lowest
this year.
Crude oil rose more than 1 percent. Benchmark Brent
added 54 cents to $45.01 a barrel, having dropped 1 percent on
Friday. Traders said the rise was largely a matter of sentiment,
with a premium being factored in after French strikes in Syria
in response.
Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to as high as
$1,097.90 an ounce. It last traded at $1,091.50, having hit its
lowest since February 2010 on Thursday.
