* European shares, Japan's Nikkei hits 3-month peak
* Fed minutes reaffirm Dec hike, cautious on further moves
* Dollar eases from highs, EM rallies
* Bank of Japan maintains stimulus
* ECB minutes point to December QE expansion
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 19 World shares rallied and the
dollar dipped on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve flagged a
rate hike next month, but also an intention proceed slowly and
steadily after that.
The pick-up in risk sentiment combined with the dip in the
dollar gave commodities a brief reprieve from recent
selling, with oil, copper and other industrial metals
and gold up for a while before losing their traction.
European stocks also performed strongly with the
FTSEurofirst 300 pushed to a three-month high by 0.8 to
1.6 percent gains in London, Frankfurt and
Paris, after Japan's Nikkei had hit a similar
peak in Asia.
Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting showed most members
were ready to sanction the bank's first rise in rates in almost
a decade in December as long as further moves then depended on
the economy continuing to perform well.
It was a cautious enough message to ease any concerns that
the U.S. central bank might over eager with its rate rises and
torpedo what is already relatively lacklustre growth in the
world's largest economy.
"We have had an interesting FOMC minutes and risk assets
have rallied across the board with the dollar weaker and EM
leading the way," said Alvin Tax an FX strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
"That is the success of the Fed really. We expect they will
hike in December but then proceed slowly after that and that has
soothed markets."
Futures prices pointed to Wall Street's main S&P 500,
Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq markets adding
around 0.4 percent to the sharp 1.4 - 1.6 percent gains they had
made on Wednesday.
The earlier leaps across Asia meant MSCI's benchmark
emerging market share index, which is up 10 percent
since late August, was on course for its best day in a month and
the 45-country All World equivalent was up for a fourth
straight day.
Bond markets also seemed to have got the message that there
was be no post-December rush on rates from the Fed.
Longer-term debt outperformed and the yield curve flattened
noticeably. While two-year yields rose 3 basis
points, those on 30-year paper actually dipped a
basis point.
Yields were lower across most of Europe and Asia too. The
premium offered by U.S. two-year debt over its German
counterpart yawned out to 124 basis points, the fattest margin
since 2006 and a positive for the dollar.
However, being long dollars has been a very crowded trade
and investors decided to book some profits in the wake of the
Fed minutes. Against a basket of currencies the dollar
dipped 0.5 percent and away from a seven-month peak.
The euro edged back above $1.07 and off a seven-month
trough around $1.0615. The dollar also eased against the yen to
123.09, after touching a three-month peak of 123.67.
COMMODITY RELIEF
U.S. traders were readying themselves for what is expected
to be a minor fall in jobless claims figures due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1330 GMT) as well as speeches from heavyweight Fed members,
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's last policy meeting
reinforced expectations of further easing from Frankfurt next
month just as the Fed is gearing up to raise U.S. interest
rates.
Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist, also kept up the
speculation that the bank's 'deposit rate' could go even deeper
into negative territory, saying in a speech that the so-called
"zero lower bound" was lower than most experts had originally
thought.
In Asia overnight, the Bank of Japan surprised no one at its
regular policy meeting by maintaining the current pace of asset
buying, though many still suspect it will have to ease again at
some point to force inflation higher.
Tokyo's Nikkei firmed 1 percent, brushing aside a
disappointing report on exports and imports, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2 percent led by Australia.
After a slow start, Chinese markets caught the better mood
and the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen added 1.6 percent.
In commodity markets, gold added 0.6 percent to
$1,077.20 an ounce having been at its lowest since early 2010.
Zinc, copper, lead and nickel were all near their lowest in five
to seven years.
Oil prices rose from three-month lows on short-covering but
began to slip back again ahead of U.S. trading. U.S. crude
was a shade lower at $40.40 a barrel with Brent
at $44.08.
"People are seeing oil at these very low levels and so they
want to step in," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist
at ABN Amro in Amsterdam. "But the oversupply is capping gains."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)