By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Nov 19 Key stock markets in Europe and Asia rallied on Thursday as expectations built that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month, while the U.S. dollar retreated after four sessions of gains.

U.S. stock indexes fell slightly in choppy trading after a strong rally in the previous session, while U.S. crude dipped below $40 a barrel before rebounding.

U.S. data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, further supporting a view that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

"This morning's data simply confirmed that the economic landscape is healthy enough for the Fed to continue with its desired timing for liftoff, which for now the market is expecting to be December," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Futures traders on Thursday placed a 72-percent chance of the Fed raising rates next month, up from 68 percent following the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.61 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,724.55, the S&P 500 lost 3.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,080.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,074.92.

The healthcare sector weighed on the benchmark S&P 500 index after insurer UnitedHealth Group issued a weak forecast.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index climbed 0.4 percent, helped by a jump in shares of food and facilities group Sodexo, which said it would cut costs to cope with a volatile global economy.

Markets in London and Frankfurt were up 0.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent, and an index of major global markets rose 0.7 percent.

The U.S. dollar index, measured against a basket of currencies, was off 0.6 percent after hitting a seven-month high a day earlier. The euro rose 0.6 percent against the dollar.

"That the dollar is lower signals that this outcome (of the December Fed meeting) is increasingly discounted, particularly in the wake of recent, very heavy USD buying," said Todd Elmer, Citi's Asian head of G10 FX strategy.

Yields on longer-dated Treasuries fell as investors braced for the Fed to gradually raise rates after December.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose 7/32 for a yield of 2.2447 percent, while the price for the 30-year note rose 24/32 for a yield of 3.0040 percent.

U.S. crude was down 1 percent at $40.29 a barrel, after dipping below $40 for a second day, with rising U.S. stockpiles serving as the most visible evidence of oversupply in oil markets. Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to $44.37 a barrel.

"Ultimately the focus will return to the balance of demand relative to supply, and until inventory data provides evidence of a tighter supply, the path of least resistance will be lower," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

Spot gold rose 1.1 percent, rebounding from near six-year lows.

"I think this is pre-Thanksgiving week short-covering which has its roots in the Fed minutes yesterday," said Simon Weeks, head of precious metals at the Bank of Nova Scotia.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa in New York, Marc Jones, Jan Harvey and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)