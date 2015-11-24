* Low-risk bond yields fall after Turkey downs Russian jet
* Turkish, Russian assets fall
* U.S. travel warning hit European tourism-linked stocks
* Wall Street expected to open lower
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Nov 24 Investors sought safety in
low-risk government debt on Tuesday after Turkish jets shot down
a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, while European
tourism-linked stocks fell after a U.S. travel warning due to
"increased terrorist threats".
It was the first time a NATO member's armed forces had shot
down a Russian or Soviet military aircraft since the 1950s.
Russia said its plane had been downed over Syria.
The dollar fell against the traditionally safe-haven
Japanese yen and Swiss franc, helping push oil and metals prices
higher.
Wall Street looked set to follow European shares lower
, according to index futures.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a
three-week low at 2.21 percent and two-year German yields
dipped below -0.4 percent for the first time.
Turkish shares fell 1.4 percent and the lira
lost 1 percent against the dollar. Russian stocks
and the rouble also fell.
The prospect of escalating tension between the former Cold
War foes gave an additional push lower to German yields.
Two-year debt last yielded -0.39 percent, having earlier hit a
record low of -0.401 percent. Ten-year Bund yields
fell 3.5 bps to 0.5 percent.
Brent crude rose 53 cents to $45.36 a barrel, also
lifted by Saudi Arabia's pledge on Monday to work towards a
stabilisation of oil prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3
percent. The early damage was down by a 10 percent fall in
Zodiac Aerospace after the company reported a 44.6
percent fall in annual earnings.
Travel and leisure stocks were under pressure after
the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens of the risk of
worldwide travel posed by what it called increased terrorist
threats.
"Investors should stay cautious in the near-term as the
threat of terror attacks are spreading to other parts of the
world. The U.S. travel alert further highlights investors'
caution. These concerns could have a further negative impact on
fresh travel bookings," said Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC, in Brussels.
Budget airline easyJet lost 2.9 percent, British
Airways owner IAG fell 3.3 percent and tour operator
TUI dropped 2.5 percent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan wavered in and out of positive
territory, and was last down 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei ended a choppy session with a 0.2
percent gain, after being closed on Monday for a holiday.
China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.2
percent while the CSI300 ended almost flat.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies, having hit an eight-month peak on Monday on
expectations of an imminent rise in U.S. interest rates.
YEN, SWISS FRANC SOUGHT
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.0644, having fallen as low
as $1.0592 on Monday, the yen was up 0.2 percent at 122.56 per
dollar and the Swiss franc was up 0.1 percent at 1.018 per
dollar.
"(An) intensification (of tension) could at least prompt
some lightening up of long dollar bets and support traditional
safe havens like yen," said Josh O'Byrne, strategist at Citi.
Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,074.75 an ounce but near
a 6 1/2-year low hit last week. Platinum hit its lowest
since December 2008 at $831.80 and was last at $842 per ounce.
Copper rose 0.4 percent to $4,507 per tonne but,
along with aluminium, lead and nickel, remained close to
multi-year lows, weighed down by the prospect of higher U.S.
interest rates and ebbing Chinese demand.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo, Anirban Nag, Atul Prakash and Marius Zaharia in London;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)